Learning process ongoing for Sox’ top pitching prospect Michael Kopech

DETROIT — Right-hander Michael Kopech seems to understand the process but he’s young — he just turned 21 on April 30 — so to hear he’s champing at the bit to get to Chicago as soon as possible comes as no surprise.

“Every year is an opportunity to make the big leagues, so I just hope they change their minds, I guess,” Kopech said Friday. “I don’t know. My goal in mind is to crack the big leagues at some point this year.”

Speaking on a conference call with media after the White Sox named him minor league pitcher of the month for May, the 100-mph right-hander also said he’s getting more comfortable as he learns how to be more than just a thrower at AA Birmingham.

In May, Kopech went 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 35 innings. Opponents batted .167 against him during the month.

Michael Kopech throws at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

Acquired from the Red Sox along with infielder Yoan Moncada, outfielder Luis Basabe and right-hander Victor Diaz in the trade for Chris Sale, Kopech ranks as the No. 11 prospect in baseball by MLBpipeline.com, 10 notches behind the top-ranked Moncada.

With a big fastball and plus slider, Kopech is already equipped to be an effective pitcher out of the bullpen. But his goal, and the Sox’ goal, is to see him in the starting rotation in the coming years. Building up innings — the most Kopech has thrown in the minors is 65 at Class A Greenville in the Sally League in 2015 — and commanding a good third pitch, are boxes to be checked off toward that ambition.

“The changeup is getting there,” he said. “I hate to sound like I’m patting myself on the back but it’s almost unnecessary to throw it at some points. I have to remind myself to use it. I’ve given up a couple home runs on changeups this year just because I’m speeding guys bats up.

“It has become a better pitch but I have to be smart about when I’m using it and to whom I’m using it. “It’s something that experience is going to kind of take over and I’ll get it down even more but I’m comfortable throwing it now.”

Kopech said Birmingham pitching coach Jose Bautista has helped him with minor but key adjustments and tweaks.

“I’ve had a lot of fun working with him so far,” Kopech said. “It really has been about as smooth of a transition as you can ask for. I’ve been excited about that.”

In 53 innings, Kopech has 75 strikeouts and has walked 31. He’s 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA.

“My stat line may not show [improved fastball command],” Kopech said. “I’m still having a lot of walks. I’m a lot more comfortable with the way I’m pitching right now. My walks are close misses. I have an approach to each and every hitter. I have a plan where I go into the game and if I tally up a couple walks it’s not as big a deal as if I’m trying to go after a guy and I’m just missing. It’s getting there but it’s not exactly where I want it but I’m a little more comfortable than I was at the beginning of the year.

“A lot of it is pitch count. I’m up around 100 almost every start now. A lot of it is not pitching for strikeouts, just kind of pitching to contact when it’s necessary. Sure, if I get runners on second and third I’ll try to get a strikeout there so I can eliminate damage. It’s pitching to contact when it needs to be so I can myself back in the dugout quicker.”

Outfielder Micker Adolfo was named Sox minor league player of the month. This is the first time the Sox, who are in rebuilding mode, have had such awards.