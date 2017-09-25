LeBron James attacks Trump for dividing races; wants Wade to join Cavs

LeBron James spoke with the media on Monday at the Cavaliers media day to talk about politics and his friend, Dwyane Wade, potentially coming to Cleveland. | Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James had a lot to say at the Cavaliers media days on Monday. He spoke about national and basketball politics — calling President Donald Trump divisive and saying he would like to see Dwyane Wade in a Cavaliers jersey.

It’s no secret about how James feels about the president.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers star called Trump a “bum” on Twitter after Trump said he was uninviting Stephen Curry from visiting the White House, a tradition for championship teams.

From there, Trump attacked the NFL for its national anthem protests, which first started with Colin Kaepernick last season. Trump called for NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the national anthem, but some players and owners did just the opposite of that on Sunday with nearly 200 players joining in the protest.

James said he was proud of the NFL’s reaction and said it was a unifying moment to see teams come together despite Trump’s— or as James called him — “that guy’s” attempt to spread divisive rhetoric.

“The fans, anyone who had anything to do with the NFL yesterday it was unbelievable,” James said. “It was solidarity. There was no divide. There was no divide even from that guy that continues to try to divide us as people.”

James also said he doesn’t believe Trump cares about racial issues and doesn’t think the president understands the power that he holds.

“He doesn’t understand how many kids — no matter their race — look up to the President of the United States for guidance for leadership for words of encouragement. He doesn’t understand that and that’s what makes me more sick than anything,” James said. “This is the No. 1 position in the world … We’re at a time where the most powerful position in the world has an opportunity to bring us together as people. He can inspire youth and put the youth at ease … And he has no recollection of that and he doesn’t even care.”

While the NFL was trending on social media all day Sunday, one basketball story was sort of buried in the cycle late Sunday night.

The Bulls officially bought out guard Dwyane Wade’s contract after one season.

The Cavaliers are a team that are projected to be high on Wade’s list of potential teams.

James, who has been working out with Wade all summer, said he would “love” to have Wade to join him in Cleveland.

“I think that he brings another championship pedigree. It brings another playmaker to this team, who can get guys involved and can make plays and also just has a great basketball mind. I think it would be great to have him here,” James said. “Obviously, I’ve talked to D-Wade throughout the whole summer. I’ll probably reach out to him as well. But it’s not up to me, it’s up to D-Wade if he can clear waivers and then, it’s up to our front office. But I hope that we can bring him here. I would love to have him.”

Wade didn’t say what his next step in his journey was. He sent out a tweet Sunday night to thank Chicago for its support.

A Dream was fulfilled!!! Thank you Chicago!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 25, 2017

Wade should have a decision made up soon, but he said he’ll only go to a team that makes sense for him and will be the best fit for his career.

“I’m going to take [Sunday] and some of [Monday] and speak to the teams or players that are on my list and go from there,” Wade told the Associated Press. “My decision is a pure basketball decision, and I’ll make the one that fits me best at this point in my career.”