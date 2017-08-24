LeBron James doesn’t have time for fans who burn player’s jerseys

LeBron James had his new teammate Isaiah Thomas’ back on Twitter Thursday morning.

Shortly after news broke that Isaiah Thomas had been traded to the Cavaliers, several attention-seeking “fans” shared videos of them taking matches and gasoline to their Celtics No. 4 jerseys.

(Keep in mind, Thomas played in a playoff game for the Celtics against the Bulls the day after his sister died tragically in a car accident.)

Not my Point Guard pic.twitter.com/TVTI1Qu0aD — Kyle Gordon (@kylegordon28) August 23, 2017

Jaylen Brown called fans burning his former teammate’s jersey “pathetic.”

This is pathetic https://t.co/ldJ4Mypd0q — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 24, 2017

James had a hot take for fans who burn former player’s jerseys after said player gets traded.

“The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand?” James tweeted Thursday morning.

James basically called the fans hypocritical, too.

“If these guys weren’t good, you guys would be the first to say, ‘Get them up out of here.’ Man beat it!,” he wrote. “When ‘we’ decide to do what best for us, it’s ‘cowardly,’ ‘traitor,’ etc. But when it’s on the other side it’s ‘business’ huh!?!?”

Here’s the James’ full thread:

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we"…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017