LeBron James’ home vandalized with racial slur: report

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves the court after Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics | Elise Amendola/Associated Press

As LeBron James was preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, his Los Angeles home was vandalized with a racial slur Wednesday morning. And now, detectives are investigating it as a possible hate crime, according to TMZ.

Multiple Los Angeles police officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that someone allegedly spray painted the n-word on James’ front gate of his home in the Brentwood neighborhood, which is located on the west side of Los Angeles, TMZ reported. Police are investigating the racial slur as a potential hate crime.

The graffiti has since been covered up, but investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors which may show who the perpetrator was.

James wasn’t there when this happened, according to TMZ. He’s most likely in the Bay Area with the Cleveland Cavaliers as they get ready to face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.