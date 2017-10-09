Legendary Blackhawks defenseman Pierre Pilote dies at 85

Pierre Pilote, a Hall of Fame defenseman who won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 1961, died Saturday night. He was 85.

A three-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman, the offensive-minded Pilote had 80 goals and 419 assists in 890 career games, all but 69 of which came with the Hawks. He spent 13 seasons with the Hawks, seven as captain, before playing his last season in Toronto, in 1968-69. Pilote won the Norris three straight times, from 1963-65.

“The Chicago Blackhawks offer our sincere condolences to the family of Pierre Pilote as we mourn his passing,” the team said in a release. “Pierre was one of the most decorated defensemen in NHL history and was a valuable member of the 1961 Stanley Cup championship team. He will be remembered for his toughness, leadership and reliability on the ice — as proven by his captaincy and streak of 376 consecutive games played. We will forever be grateful for his incredible contribution to the Blackhawks and the game of hockey.”

His No. 3 hangs in the rafters at the United Center.

Pierre Pilote speaks during a ceremony retiring his No. 3 before a game on Nov. 12, 2008. (Sun-Times File Photo)

“We are saddened with the passing of our father, but our family will always remember the Blackhawks organization for providing us with so many special moments,” Pilote’s family said in a released statement. “We are so proud of what our father accomplished in his professional career and thankful that his legacy will be preserved with the retirement of his [No. 3] by the team.”