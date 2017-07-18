Parseghian suffers hip infection, look back at famed coaching career

Legendary Notre Dame and Northwestern football coach Ara Parseghian is undergoing treatment for an infection in his hip.

Parseghian has had five hip operations and is being treated at a care facility near Notre Dame’s campus, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Another surgery isn’t an option for Parseghian, 94, and the infection is being treated with antibiotics.

Friends and former players of Parseghian were told in an email that Parseghian isn’t accepting visitors at this time and were urged to send letters to his Indiana home.

Parseghian got his coaching start at Miami University in Ohio. After spending time there, he took over Northwestern University’s football team after the Wildcats finished the 1955 season with a 0–8–1 record, the worst-ever record in its history at the time. Parseghian spent eight seasons at Northwestern and helped rejuvenate its struggling program. Parseghian’s best season with the Wildcats was in 1962, when he led his team to a 7-2 overall record.

Parseghian started coaching Notre Dame’s football team in 1964. During is 11 season tenure, he finished with a 95-17-4 overall record, and he led the Fighting Irish to national titles in 1966 and 1973.

After his coaching career came to an end, Parseghian didn’t want to leave the sport. He became a television analyst and has remained involved with his former programs. He was an honorary captain for Northwestern’s homecoming game in 2010.

