Legendary sports writer Frank Deford dies at 78

President Barack Obama laughs with Frank Deford as he awards him the 2012 National Humanities Medal during a ceremony in the East Room of White House in Washington. Deford gave his final sports commentary on NPRs Morning Edition Wednesday, ending a run of what he calls little homilies that began in 1980. | Carolyn Kester/Associated Press

Longtime Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford died on Sunday in Key West, Florida, according to the Washington Post. He was 78 years old.

Deford got his start writing at Sports Illustrated in 1962 and worked his way up to senior editor before he retired from the magazine.

Earlier this month, Deford signed off for the last time from NPR’s Morning Edition, after spending 32 years with the station.

Over his illustrious career, Deford managed to write more than a dozen books and was a contributor to HBO’s “Real Sports” franchise.

In 2013, President Barrack Obama honored Deford, who served as the national chairman of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, by awarding him the National Humanities Medal.