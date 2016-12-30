Leonard Floyd doubtful, Pernell McPhee questionable vs. Vikings

The Bears are expected to be without rookie linebacker Leonard Floyd and could be without linebacker Pernell McPhee for the season finale against the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Neither player practiced Friday. Floyd is recovering from a concussion and is listed as doubtful. McPhee has a shoulder injury and is questionable.

Yet another outside linebacker, veteran Willie Young, was limited in practice Friday with a knee injury and is questionable, but said he expects to play against the Vikings.

Also questionable for the game are offensive tackle Bobby Massie (toe), cornerbacks Tracy Porter (knee/shoulder), Bryce Callahan (hamstring/knee) and Cre’Von LeBlanc (knee), safety Deon Bush (ankle) and quarterback David Fales (right thumb).

Bears rookie outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94, sacking the 49ers Blaine Gabbert for a safety) is not expected to play against the Vikings because of a concussion. He has missed three games this season.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and running back Bralon Addison, who did not practice Thursday because of illness, returned to practice Friday.

It was a typically long injury list for the Bears, who have 19 players on injured reserve this season.

“At this time of year I think everybody has a little bit of a long list,” coach John Fox said. “I know seeing the Vikings’ [injury list Thursday] it was a pretty extended list as well.”

The Vikings listed seven players on their report. Running back Adrian Peterson (knee/groin) and safety Andrew Sendejo (knee) are out. Guard Alex Boone (back) and wide receivers Stefon Diggs (hip) and Laquon Treadwell (ankle) are doubtful. wide receiver Charles Johnson (knee) is questionable.