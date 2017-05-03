Lester makes spring debut; Cubs tie Rangers in spring slugfest

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Four weeks before his scheduled Opening Night start, Jon Lester pitched two innings in his first start of the spring, and Ciubs teammates pounded Rangers pitching for 13 hits, including three home runs — but settled for a 9-9 tie Sunday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

It was the Cubs’ third tie of the spring.

Lester pitched a 1-2-3 first inning – including a strikeout of Shin-Soo Choo – but gave up three hits, including a double over the center fielder’s head, in a two-run second.

“Just trying to get through it more than anything,” he said after the 36-pitch outing. “The first one’s always the hardest, because it’s the first one. First time getting on the mound, getting back in the element of fans and the warmup and up-and-down and all that stuff.”

Pow!

Playing just his second game of the spring because of a tight hamstring that slowed him early in camp, lefty-hitting infielder Tommy La Stella hit a solo home run to left field in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly to right in the second.

Center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who doubled and scored in the third, slugged the Cubs’ second grand slam in as many days (Kris Bryant Saturday) – a shot to left-center in the fifth.

And one inning after the slam, catcher Willson Contreras hit a two-run shot to center.

Bam!

Veteran setup relievers Koji Uehara and Justin Grimm made their spring debuts and retired the six batters they faced over the fourth and fifth innings – needing all of 18 pitches combined.

Grimm finished off the stretch with back-to-back strikeouts.

Oof!

It’s just a meaningless inning the first week of March, but new closer Wade Davis’ Cubs debut didn’t make any highlight reels.

Taking over for Lester in the third and facing the top of the order, he allowed a leadoff walk followed by three consecutive singles, before punching out Rougned Odor for his only out.

He left the game and eventually was charged with three runs.

Ouch!

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario, one of the more impressive prospects in camp, left Sunday’s game after getting struck by a pitch on the left ankle.

He suffered only a bruise, the team said.

He was 2-for-3 in the game, making him 5-for-6 the last two days.

On deck

Cubs at Angels, Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, Jake Arrieta vs. Jesse Chavez.