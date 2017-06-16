Leury Garcia misses fifth straight start with sore hand

TORONTO — Leury Garcia’s left hand acted up on him again, causing the center fielder to be scratched from the White Sox starting lineup against the Blue Jays Friday.

Garcia, who hit a deep sacrifice fly as a pinch hitter against the Orioles Thursday, missed his fifth straight start.

“I didn’t feel 100 percent but I thought I could get in a swing,’’ said Garcia, having the best year of his career with a .298 average, six homers and 22 RBI. “But [Friday] there’s a little swelling again.’’

Garcia said the pain was bad enough that “I can’t really swing. We’ll see how it feels [Saturday].’’

Leury Garcia. (AP)

“He’s able to do some things but we don’t want to chance it and let it continue to get sore,’’ said manager Rick Renteria, who expected Garcia to be available off the bench.

Utility infielder Alen Hanson made the second start of his pro career in center field. Hanson had played left and right in AAA last season with the Pirates, from whom the Sox claimed him off waivers last weekend.

“We want him to be able to play that position,’’ Renteria said. “It gives us flexibility.’’

Renteria said Hanson was “all in” about playing center and looked “pretty comfortable” working there before the game.

The back story

Kevan Smith’s memories of Rogers Centre are not good. It’s here where Smith, only an hour or so before he was set to make his major league debut as the starting catcher last April, had his back lock up during the Sox’ pregame stretch. The debut would wait till Sept. 1.

“I went right into a stretch that I did completely wrong,’’ Smith recalled, “and it just locked right up. It was one of those things I couldn’t explain.’’

Smith said he has since learned much about stability, core work and posture.

“It’s made a world of difference,’’ he said.

Sharing the catching load with Omar Narvaez with Geovany Soto (elbow) on the disabled list, Smith has started 22 games. He’s coming off his first three-hit game Thursday against the Orioles, who he homered against Monday. He was batting .315 with a homer, six doubles and seven RBI in his last 18 games.

“I know I can play here,’’ he said. “I feel I belong. Just have to trust the work. I feel good catching, feel good swinging the bat.

“Never go back, always stay.’’

An inside job

It seems like everything Jose Abreu has hit in the last month and a half is on the nose. The Sox first baseman says the formula has been basic: Stay inside the ball and make good contact.

Do that, “and the ball will take care of itself,’’ Abreu said Friday through an interpreter. “Just trying to put good swings on the ball and the results are going to come.’’

Abreu was 11-for-24 in his previous six games going into Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays. In his previous 48 games, he was batting .326/.383/.544 with 10 homers, 31 RBI and a .927 OPS.