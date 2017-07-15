Leury Garcia taking ‘longer than most’ to recover from injured finger

Leury Garcia is still in Arizona working his way back from a sprained finger suffered June 11 in Cleveland.

Garcia’s recovery has taken him “a little longer than most,” manager Rick Renteria acknowledged Saturday. He said he expects Garcia to start a rehab assignment in the next two days.

“None of us can measure the tolerance one has in terms of discomfort,” Renteria said of Garcia. “You can never question an individual if they say they’re uncomfortable doing things.”

Garcia stayed out of the lineup without going on the disabled list for a week and a half after jamming his hand on second base. He appeared in one game June 15, and the Sox didn’t put him on the 10-day DL until June 20.

“He’s been working, swinging the bat, doing everything that he needs to do,” Renteria said. “He’s probably a day or two away from starting some type of rehab stint.”

Sox add to farm system

The White Sox continued to build their farm system with the acquisition of minor-league infielder Yeyson Yrizarri from the Rangers in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

Yeyson Yrizarri (pronounced JAY-sin EE-re-ZAR-ee), 20, is batting .258 with 19 doubles, one triple and seven home runs between Class A Down East and Class A Hickory this season. He has 37 RBI, 27 runs scored and five stolen bases.

He’s ranked the No. 17 prospect in the Rangers organization by MLB.com, which noted “he could hit .260 with 15 homers if he can add some strength and toned down his approach. He seemingly swings at and tries to pull every pitch he sees.”

Yrizarri walked only nine times last year.

The Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, native was signed by Texas as an international free agent on July 2, 2013. His uncle, Deivi Cruz, had a nine-year major-league career and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1997.

Anderson’s defense ‘evolving’

Tim Anderson made a nice leaping grab in the seventh inning Friday, and manager Rick Renteria said the Sox shortstop will only continue to impress as he develops.

Anderson has a major-league leading 19 errors this season. Renteria said the shortstop is “still evolving.”

“The 19 or 20 errors he’s had this season are of no consequence,” Renteria said. “It doesn’t bother me because I know where he’s going. I think there are probably plays he makes that others wouldn’t make. So his chances of getting to balls increase his chance of committing errors.”

Anderson’s play Friday robbed Ben Gamel of a hit to left-center field. He leapt to his left and caught the ball at the height of his jump to make the out.

“He’s able to range further than others and get to balls better than others,” Renteria said. “He’s going to continue to learn how to finish the play and I think those things will come in time. He’ll be fine.”

