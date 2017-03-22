‘Leury Legend’ good bet to make White Sox Opening Day roster

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Basketball is not a big deal in Leury Garcia’s native country, so let’s cut him some slack for not knowing who Larry Bird is.

When Garcia, who has been up and down with the Sox from AAA Charlotte since 2013, first joined the Sox in 2013, coach Joe McEwing playfully began calling him “Larry Legend,” after the NBA great.

“Larry Legend, yeah,” Garcia said Wednesday, smiling. “As soon as I got here he gave me that nickname. I don’t know where that come from but …”

In the course of the conversation about Bird, teammate Todd Frazier, passing by, provided helpful hand signals to Garcia, who is from the Dominican Republic.

Leury Garcia bunts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

“Number 33?” Garcia said.

Bingo.

“Thanks, Fraz!,” Garcia said.

“Legend” might be a stretch for one who is fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster. But Garcia is versatile, therefore valuable and appears to stand a good chance. The only positions Garcia hasn’t played are first base and catcher.

He has pitched for the Sox in a pinch on two occasions, including a scoreless inning against the A’s in 2015 that featured a strikeout of Jason Pridie. Against the Red Sox in 2014, he entered in the 14th inning, retired the first two batters but then walked two and gave up a two-run double to Jackie Bradley Jr.

“My favorite position is shortstop,” Garcia said. “That’s what I played before I got to the big leagues. When I got to the big leagues they moved me around.

“It has helped me a lot. They can put me in the lineup wherever they need me to play.”

Signed by the Rangers at age 16 in 2007, Garcia made the Rangers Opening Day roster in 2013, made his major league debut as a pinch hitter on April 6 and appeared in 45 games before he was traded in August to the Sox for Alex Rios and cash considerations.

In 130 games for the Sox, Garcia, 26, has batted .188, so it would serve him and the Sox well to produce more in line with career minor league numbers (.271/.321/.363). He spent most of 2015 at AAA Charlotte where he posted a .313/.367/.426/ hitting line before getting called up in September.

This spring, Garcia is 15-for-45 (.333) with four doubles, two walks and two stolen bases in two attempts. A switch-hitter, he can play center field and all over the infield. Manager Rick Renteria said he is comfortable playing Garcia anywhere he has played.

“Leury has shown pretty solid defensive prowess at all of them and kind of transitions very easily,” Renteria said.

Which is more than Bird, for what it’s worth, accomplished in baseball, although as legend has it did play one baseball game at Indiana State at a position Garcia hasn’t played. After Bird led the Sycamores to the 1979 NCAA title game in basketball, he played in one game for ISU and went 1-for-2 with two RBI, including the game-winner against Kentucky Wesleyan.