Life without Dwyane Wade begins with a loss to the Wizards

WASHINGTON – There was actually fight in the second half.

Even a sense of urgency.

The idea that life without Dwyane Wade would be a lot more of Paul Zipser than anyone really wanted to see, and a team fading into the offseason, well, that just wasn’t a case for the Bulls on Friday night.

But in the end, moral victories don’t mean squat when it comes to the NBA playoff race in mid-March.

Jimmy Butler missed what would have been a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds, as the Bulls (32-37) remained on the outside looking in for the Eastern Conference playoffs, as well as losers of seven of their last eight games, falling to Washington, 112-107.

And even with the Bulls outscoring the Wizards (42-26) the entire second half, it didn’t change the fact that there remained underlying problems with this team understanding 48 minutes of winning basketball.

“We were just lazy,’’ Butler said of the first half of basketball they displayed. “And I hate this word – and soft. I hate it. But that’s exactly what we were. They beat us to every 50-50 ball, whooped our tail in transition and we turned the ball over. All of the things we talked about all year long, we replayed in that first half. And then we decided to play some better basketball.’’

Possibly with some coaxing from Fred Hoiberg.

The second-year coach “challenged’’ his players at halftime, and admittedly challenged them “loudly.’’

While it’s usually not in Hoiberg’s character to yell at his players, a first half in which the Bulls turned the ball over 12 times and were outrebounded 27-23 was not going to go unchecked by the coach.

Butler acknowledged that Hoiberg raised the volume at halftime, and while he didn’t mind it, he also said that the players knew exactly what they failed to do.

“Yeah we notice when it’s out of character, but loud or not, we’re the ones out there playing,’’ Butler said. “We know what we’re doing. He can come in here and not say anything and we know what we’re supposed to be doing. You don’t gotta yell. We are grown men. We know how we dug ourselves a hole, what we weren’t doing. We’ve been doing it all year. He didn’t have to come in here and yell. He did. Maybe he hit a switch.

“We played better in the second half. Hopefully he doesn’t have to yell anymore and we start playing better from the jump.’’

But that’s the problem with this Bulls team. Inconsistency from half-to-half, game-to-game is their calling card.

Until they can fix that and bottle what they did in the second half – especially with Wade (right elbow) sidelined for the remainder of the regular season – it’s all talk.

Butler did finish with 28 points, while the Wizards’ John Wall had 14 points and a career-best 20 assists, and now it’s about what the Bulls can do with 13 games left.

“That’s all we can do is hope,’’ Butler said, when asked if there could be a carryover from the second half. “I don’t see that we learned our lesson from doing it over and over again, digging ourselves a hole, fighting back, making it a game. If you don’t put yourself in that position from the jump, it’s a whole different game overall.

“What’s crazy is we’ve done that all year long. I figure that we’d get tired of it. But I don’t know. I guess we like playing that way.’’