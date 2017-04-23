Life without point guard Rajon Rondo now has the series tied 2-2

There were a handful of point guards sitting in the United Center on Sunday, and not one could stop the inevitable from happening to the Bulls.

Rajon Rondo was still in street clothes and a cast, nursing the right thumb fracture suffered in the Game 2 win.

Cameron Payne, who Bulls general manager Gar Forman acquired at the trade deadline from the Thunder and labeled “the point guard of the future,’’ was inactive.

Heck, even former Bull Derrick Rose was sitting courtside, strolling into the game late as a spectator.

And not one could offer up any sort of aid.

A bad day for the Bulls, as that 2-0 lead they once had in the first-round best-of-seven series with the Celtics was now tied at 2-2, thanks to Boston’s 104-95 win, as well as 33 points from their All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Now coach Fred Hoiberg really has to do some searching if he plans to pull the upset over the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday in Boston.

Despite giving it some serious thought after the Game 3 loss, Hoiberg decided to stay with Jerian Grant in Rondo’s starting point guard spot. After all, it was Grant that was first labeled “point guard of the future’’ by the front office when they acquired him in the Rose trade last summer.

Grant lasted just under five minutes of the first quarter, going 0-for-3 and earning the quick hook.

Then it was Michael Carter-Williams’ turn.

It was Carter-Williams that was acquired in training camp, kind of that point guard of the future 2.0. After the former NBA Rookie of the Year picked up two quick fouls, however, Hoiberg was searching. So a quick glimpse way down the bench and there he was – the seldom-used Isaiah Canaan.

Canaan, signed in the offseason to add some outside shooting, had only appeared in two games since Apr. 1, and only in mop-up duty.

Not only did Canaan offer up a spark against the Celtics, but he also started the second half for Hoiberg.

An indictment on just how badly the front office has handled the entire point guard drama this entire season, from scouting to player acquisition.

To Hoiberg’s credit, he rode Canaan into the third quarter, and the Bulls not only battled back from what was a 20-point deficit in the first half, but took a two-point lead with 4:35 left in the third after a Robin Lopez basket.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, there was another Isaiah on the floor looking to change the game around, and he was wearing green.

Isaiah Thomas scored 10 points in Boston’s 12-0 run, giving the Celtics the 79-70 lead going into the final stanza.

The Bulls pulled to within five in the fourth, but after five straight points from Thomas, the lead was 10 with 9:01 left. A lead the Celtics would relinquish.