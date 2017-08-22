Lindsey Vonn responds to leak of nudes with ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods

American World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn released a statement regarding the leak of her nude photos. | Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

A representative of Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has called leaked nude photos her and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods a “despicable invasion of privacy.”

TMZ first reported the nude photographs shared online were leaked from Vonn’s cell phone. Terez Owens has obtained the photographs and shared censored images on his website.

ICYMI: Tiger Woods Leaked Nude Photos Hit The Dark Web https://t.co/hMkECoiSfv … pic.twitter.com/Tzde9Uhqmr — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) August 22, 2017

Vonn, 32, released a statement to People that was published Monday night.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s publicist Lewis Kay said in the statement.

“Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

Woods and his attorney are also threatening legal action against Celeb Jihad, who posted the nude photos, according to TMZ.

The photos were taken several years ago while Vonn and Woods were dating, according to the People report. The two split in 2015, citing their busy schedules.

Vonn has been linked to former Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith since last year.

Vonn and Woods weren’t the only celebrity victims to the hacker. Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell also had personal photos leaked, according to TMZ.