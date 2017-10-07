The starting pitchers for the MLB All-Star Game were announced Monday.
To little surprise, it’ll be a dual between Red Sox ace Chris Sale and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer.
Sale, who was traded from the White Sox to Boston during the offseason, is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA this season for the Red Sox.
Scherzer is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA this year.
The lineups for the National League and American League were announced shortly after.
Here are the full lineups:
National League
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies
Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Marlins
Bryce Harper, Washington
Buster posey, C SF
Daniel Murphy, NYM
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockier
Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Nationals
Marcell Ozuno, OF, Marlins
Zack cozart, SS, Reds
American League
Jose Altuve, 2b, Astros
Jose Ramierez, 3B, Indians
Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees
George Springer, OF, Astros
Carlos Correa, SS, Astros
Justin Smoak, 1B, Blue Jays
Corey Dickerson, DH, Rays
Salvador Perez, C, Royals
Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox
Betts is an injury replacement for Mike Trout, who is suffering a torn ligament in his left thumb.
This is the first time in 14 years, that World Series home-field advantage is not on the line.
The AL has reigned more victorious in recent years, winning the last four All-Star games. The NL leads the All-Star series 43-42-2.
Check back for live updates throughout the day.