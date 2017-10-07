Sale and Scherzer named starting pitchers for MLB All-Star Game

The MLB Home Run Derby will take place Monday at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN. The All-Star Game will follow on Tuesday at 7 p.m. | Mark Brown/Getty Images

The starting pitchers for the MLB All-Star Game were announced Monday.

To little surprise, it’ll be a dual between Red Sox ace Chris Sale and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer.

Sale, who was traded from the White Sox to Boston during the offseason, is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA this season for the Red Sox.

Scherzer is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA this year.

The lineups for the National League and American League were announced shortly after.

Here are the full lineups:

National League

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies

Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Marlins

Bryce Harper, Washington

Buster posey, C SF

Daniel Murphy, NYM

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockier

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Nationals

Marcell Ozuno, OF, Marlins

Zack cozart, SS, Reds

American League

Jose Altuve, 2b, Astros

Jose Ramierez, 3B, Indians

Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees

George Springer, OF, Astros

Carlos Correa, SS, Astros

Justin Smoak, 1B, Blue Jays

Corey Dickerson, DH, Rays

Salvador Perez, C, Royals

Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

Betts is an injury replacement for Mike Trout, who is suffering a torn ligament in his left thumb.

This is the first time in 14 years, that World Series home-field advantage is not on the line.

The AL has reigned more victorious in recent years, winning the last four All-Star games. The NL leads the All-Star series 43-42-2.

