Live blog: Clayton Kershaw discusses the Cubs

The latest on MLB All-Star media availability from Miami:

3:00 p.m.

Despite the Cubs struggling season, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said the Cubs still won the World Series and people need to “respect that.”

___

1:40 p.m.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon will tell you how it is.

“It was awkward,” Maddon said Monday about receiving his All-Star jersey in front of his team.

“It was awkward while all the players sitting there in the dugout.”

Maddon said it was mainly uncomfortable because his players are the reason he is managing this year’s NL All-Star team.

Although his players may have gotten him there, Maddon said last week that he can’t make an argument for more Cubs representation.

The Cubs are the first team ever to not send a single World Series representative to the following All-Star Game.

Closer Wade Davis is the only Cub going to this year’s All-Star game.

___

1:30 p.m.

The lineups for the National League and American League were announced shortly after.

Here are the full lineups:

National League

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies

Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Marlins

Bryce Harper, RF, Nationals

Buster Posey, C, Giants

Daniel Murphy, 2B, Nationals

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Nationals

Marcell Ozuno, OF, Marlins

Zack Cozart, SS, Reds

American League

Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros

Jose Ramierez, 3B, Indians

Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees

George Springer, OF, Astros

Carlos Correa, SS, Astros

Justin Smoak, 1B, Blue Jays

Corey Dickerson, DH, Rays

Salvador Perez, C, Royals

Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

Betts is an injury replacement for Mike Trout, who is suffering a torn ligament in his left thumb.

___

1:15 p.m.

The starting pitchers for the MLB All-Star Game were announced Monday.

To little surprise, it’ll be a dual between Red Sox ace Chris Sale and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer.

This is Sale’s six-straight All-Star appearance, and second consecutive starting All-Star role. He is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA this season for the Red Sox.

Scherzer is 10-year veteran, who has made All-Star appearances for the last five seasons. He is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA this year.

Scherzer was appreciative to receive the starting role.

“Unbelievable to get the nod,” Scherzer said. “It’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”

Sale also appreciated the opportunity to start.

“I’ve been very luck to be where I’m at with the Boston Red Sox,” Sale said. “This is a fun time. I love coming to the All-Star game.”

For the first time in 14 years, World Series home-field advantage is not on the line, which Maddon said he likes more than past years.

“I like this format right now. Under these circumstances, I’m attempting to choreograph everything out in advance,” Maddon said. “It’s an entirely different thought process than the last time. It’s a lot easier to choreograph in advance.”

This year, each player on the winning team will receive $20,000.

The AL has reigned more victorious in recent years, winning the last four All-Star games. The NL leads the All-Star series 43-42-2.

Check back for live updates throughout the day.