Local stars in Senior Bowl: NFL eyes four linemen, top kicker

MOBILE, Ala. – As always, the Chicago area was represented well in the Senior Bowl.

Here’s a look at how the area’s five players — Indiana guard Dan Feeney (Sandburg), LSU center Ethan Pocic (Lemont), Memphis kicker Jake Elliott (Lyons), Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (Montini) and Michigan defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (Marmion) – fared during their week with the NFL world in Mobile.

The offensive linemen

Feeney started for the North team, which was coached by the Bears, on Saturday, but he cemented himself as one of the draft’s top guards during the practice week.

Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (Montini) played in the Senior Bowl. (AP)

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock wrote that Feeney is “in the conversation” to be the top interior lineman of the draft. Feeney also practiced at center.

Playing for Bears coach John Fox was special for Feeney, a lifelong Bears fan who said he looked up to former center Roberto Garza.

“It’s a humbling experience when you look back at it,” said Feeney, who is 6-4 and 304 pounds. “[The Bears are] one of the best organizations in the world. It’s great to be working with them and their entire staff.”

Pocic was the starting center for the South team, which was coached by the Browns. He played every offensive snap, which included time at guard.

CBS Sports’ draft analysts consider Pocic the best center in the draft, but at 6-6 and 307 pounds, he might be considered to tall for the position by some teams. As a result, the Browns worked Pocic at guard during practices, too.

“It can go both ways,” Pocic said of being too tall for center.

A practice-week highlight for Pocic included scuffling with Tulane defensive tackle Tanzel Smart during drills.

“I’m going to come out and play hard, play physical and play my game,” said Pocic, whose brother, Graham, played at Illinois and briefly for the Bears during training camp in 2014.

The defensive linemen

Glasgow (6-3, 297 pounds) and Johnson (6-3, 309) also played for the Bears’ North team. Both players had strong moments against the run during the practice week.

On Saturday, Johnson was credited with three tackles, including a solo stop, and Glasgow assisted on one tackle against the South team.

According to advanced statistics produced for the Senior Bowl, Johnson recorded the top speeds in two practices for defensive tackles.

Catapult Sports, an analytics organization that specializes in wearable technology, clocked Johnson at 18.5 and 19 mph.

Similar to Pocic, Glasgow comes from a football family. His brother, Graham, is a center/guard for the Lions, who selected him in the third round of last year’s draft.

“I was probably the more aggressive one growing up,” Glasgow said. “But we got into it probably every day from what I can remember and what my dad tells me from a really young age. We were just wrestling constantly, punching each other constantly.”

The kicker

Elliott capped an impressive week by making a 37-yard field goal for the South team to close out the first half after Fox tried to “ice” him with a timeout. He made his only extra-point attempt.

A former tennis player at Lyons, Elliott was voted the top specialist at practice by scouts polled by Senior Bowl staff.

“I didn’t start kicking until junior year of high school,” said Elliott, a four-year starter at Memphis who set a school record by making 144 consecutive point-after attempts. “To come on this late and end up on this stage is really special for me. Even getting to play in college was special at that time. Gradually building to be here is a great opportunity.”