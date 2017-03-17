Long-term risk? Jake Arrieta sees long-term reward in his regimen

MESA, Ariz. – Forget agent Scott Boras’ comparisons to megabucks pitcher Max Scherzer when making the case for client Jake Arrieta’s value and bullish actuarial estimates.

As far as Arrieta is concerned, nobody needs to look any farther than a few lockers away in the Cubs’ clubhouse for a good reason to bet on Arrieta for longevity at a high level the rest of the career – which, in turn, happens to make Boras’ case for a long-term deal like Scherzer’s.

“Look at [John] Lackey, man,” Arrieta said of his 38-year-old teammate. “He says he’s going to retire at the end of this year, but watch him throw. He’s healthy. He’s got velocity. He knows how to pitch. He’s got great command. If he wanted to, he could probably pitch another three years.

Jake Arrieta

“Look at [the Dodgers’] Rich Hill, who just signed a three-year deal. He’s going to pitch until he’s 40. If I want to, I think I’ll still be able to.”

Arrieta, 31, isn’t even saying he wants to pitch that long; he might get a minivan and shuttle his kids to their own ballgames by then.

But the 2015 Cy Young Award winner, who is among the best-conditioned players in the game, clearly doesn’t think the kind of seven-year deal Scherzer got from the Nationals two years ago presents the kind of risk with him that it might with others his age.

“That’s kind of why I do what I do in between starts and the offseason, the way I train, the way I eat,” said Arrieta, who embraces yoga, crushes Pilates and loads up on “plants,” including kale. “It’s not only for baseball. It’s for my family, my kids. I want to be healthy and active, to be able to do things with them until I’m not moving and in my recliner for good, when I’m 85 or whatever.

“It’s just part of my lifestyle and it plays a huge role in my profession, in this game. That’s something that won’t change. And I’m always looking for new stuff, any information that’s accurate that would benefit me or my teammates.”

Arrieta talked Friday after five efficient innings against a group of Class AAA players from the Angels’ organization. He has two starts left this spring before his first start in what’s expected to be his final season with the Cubs.

The Cubs haven’t shown the appetite for the kind of years Arrieta expects to command as a free agent, a position that hasn’t changed in the last two years.

“That’s OK,” he said. “It would be cool, for sure [to sign long-term with the Cubs]. But the business is the business. They’re not dummies. There’s rhyme and reason for why they make the moves they do. They have to put what they feel is the team’s best interest and the organization’s best interest first. I would do the same thing.

“Something could come up. Something might not come up. Both are OK.”