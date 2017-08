Longtime Michigan State basketball coach Jud Heathcote has died

Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died. He was 90.

The school says Heathcote died Monday in Spokane, Washington.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo was hired by Heathcote and was promoted to replace him when he retired in 1995.

Heathcote won three Big Ten titles and appeared in nine NCAA tournaments during his 19-year career at Michigan State. He got his start as a head coach in college at Montana in 1971.

Members of Michigan State's 1979 NCAA championship basketball team, including front row from left, Jay Vincent, Terry Donnelly, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, coach Jud Heathcote, and Gerald Gilkie, hold the championship trophy during a ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the event, during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State and Wisconsin, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won Sunday's game 61-50. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Izzo says the basketball world is a sadder place because of his mentor’s death, adding no one cared more about the welfare of the game than Heathcote. Izzo helped the Spartans win their second NCAA basketball title in 2000 and often leaned on Heathcote for advice, counsel and humor.