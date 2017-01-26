Look no further than the front office for all problems Bulls

Wednesday night was not a Jimmy Butler problem.

It wasn’t a Dwyane Wade problem, and it wasn’t even a Fred Hoiberg problem.

No, the building continued crumbling and the architects of this dump are nowhere to be found. That’s the issue, and that’s been the issue for years.

Blaming the construction crew and the foreman – well, unless that Forman is named Gar, as in general manager Gar Forman – is a complete waste of time and energy.

Faulty blueprints for at least the last three seasons? Now we’re getting somewhere.

Welcome to Bulls basketball 2016-17, where the front office remains on a lifetime scholarship with no accountability, and Jerry Reinsdorf’s loyalty to “his guys’’ seems like nothing more than defiance toward everybody else at this point.

It was after a complete meltdown in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks that Wade and Butler dropped star bombs on the rest of the team, basically reminding anyone that listened that they are stars, and the rest of you aren’t.

After scoring a combined 73 points and watching a 10-point lead disappear over the final three minutes, Wade and Butler questioned heart, love for the game, energy, and shot selection in crunchtime by the likes of Paul Zipser and Nikola Mirotic.

“At a point in the game like that, no offense but you gotta get the ball to your best players,’’ Butler said. “That’s just how the game goes. Let it come down on my shoulders or D-Wade’s shoulders. Let us be the reason why.’’

Wade delivered a similar message.

“If you’re going to shoot those shots, you better have made that shot a lot of times, and you better have put the work in,’’ Wade said. “And I don’t see that enough.’’

Throw in some expletives, a few questions about fasting after losses, and it was another entertaining night at the Advocate Center for all.

Harsh?

Absolutely.

Warranted?

Absolutely.

Not that Wade and Butler aren’t without fault. After all, Butler has been well aware of the dysfunction that comes with Reinsdorf, Forman and VP of hiding John Paxson, and if he really cared about Wade as a friend, why would Butler drag him into this muck?

Then there’s Wade, who knew there were issues with all things Bulls in the past, but so wanted to teach the Miami Heat a lesson that he looked past it.

The fish rots from the head down, and now Wade and Butler are simply forced to take their turn chewing on the raw midsection.

So while everyone is looking for answers in yet another season gone wrong, they’ve been staring down on all of us for years.

Reinsdorf used to be an elite owner in this city on both ends of town. Now, he and his teams are becoming punchlines. But owners don’t get fired.

Obviously under Reinsdorf, neither do front offices. That remains the problem.

This Bulls front office needs an enema. They can’t get along with coaches, they have way more misses than hits in the draft, and they have no idea how to build a roster in the modern NBA.

So keep screaming about Hoiberg. Call Butler and Wade divas.

Just do it with a hard hat on as debris from above continues falling.