Looking good only half the battle for Avisail Garcia

GLENDALE, Ariz. — No more sweets for Avisail Garcia.

OK, maybe a little every now and then. But the White Sox right fielder, looking fit with his weight down to 250 pounds, is determined to reach his goal of 247 by the end of spring training.

“I’m close, I will do it,” Garcia said.

“When I eat sweets, like candy, that’s when I have trouble.”

Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia round the bases on a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals in a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

It’s an important year for the 25-year-old right fielder, whose .245/.307/.385 slash line with 12 homers and 51 RBI in 2016 fell below the high ceiling once projected for him. The Sox traded Jake Peavy in a three-team deal that reeled him in from the Tigers — for whom he played in the 2012 World Series.

Sox management hasn’t given up, and the plan in this rebuilding year is to play Garcia in right field where he has not excelled. Garcia is aware of the expectations, and while he remains confident in his ability, he also senses the urgency to turn a corner.

Starting now.

“I’m taking every fly ball that I can,” Garcia said. “Just working hard.”

Fitness is only part of it, of course. Manager Rick Renteria is all for looking good, but he is looking for results, not good looks.

“He’s got huge strength,” Renteria said Sunday. “If he drops weight, the only concern is, are you weakening yourself? But he’s not. He’s eating well. He’s sustaining what he needs to perform. But I want him to become a hitter, so he can take advantage of his power.”

Garcia says he feels great, claims he is throwing well thanks to a long-toss program and is happy with how he’s swinging the bat in Arizona. Garcia is 14-for-39 (.359) with two homers, two doubles, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

“I feel better and am throwing and hitting better,” he said. “Just have to keep working and be better this year.”

While Garcia’s numbers were uninspiring in 2016, he did have this: A .415 average with runners in scoring position and two outs — the best in the major leagues — and a .355 average with runners in scoring position, fourth behind Elvis Andrus, Jose Altuve and Yunel Escobar.

“When we have men in scoring position I just feel … it’s like I like to compete,” Garcia said. “If we score we have a chance to win. Don’t try to do too much, sometimes if I do too much, I strike out.

“Just get a pitch and drive him him with a man on third and no out, just get a pitch and drive him in. Relax. That’s what I do last year. Forget about that runner, make [the pitcher] throw a strike because I know I can hit. I just have been swinging at too many balls. If I swing at strikes I can hit.”

For one with the greatest tape-measure home run capability on the team, Garcia hits too many ground balls, leading the team at a 55-percent clip in 2016.

“A lot of those ground balls come from pitches he’s reaching for,” Renteria said.

“If he catches them deeper in the zone, he still has a little bit of a loft in his swing, if he catches them deeper in the zone, he’ll still be able to elevate and drive them. So it’s just about contact point. And a lot of [ground balls] come on breaking balls, sliders, even changeup. He’s just getting out in front of them a little bit. But his swing path still generates loft.”

Garcia feels good about being in front of his weight loss and says it isn’t just for now. He’s determined to keep it off during the season.

“Yes I will do it because I’m doing it right now, I’m sacrificing,” he said. “I’m not going to be eating like crazy this season because I want to have a good season.”