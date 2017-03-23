Lopez disappointed, but knows time will come with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Of all the White Sox newly acquired prospects, Reynaldo Lopez looked like he’s closest to being major league ready.

But not close enough.

Lopez, like Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and Yoan Moncada, was sent out of major league camp this week. Much to his disappointment, he will open the season at AAA Charlotte.

“Yeah, I thought I would make the team,” Lopez said Thursday morning through translator Billy Russo. “That was my goal. I was kind of surprised when they told me I wouldn’t make the team. But I have to keep working hard.”

Reynaldo Lopez throws against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 10, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Lopez was told by the Sox that his “time was going to come.”

It shouldn’t be too long. He pitched to a 3.72 ERA over five starts, striking out 14 and walking five over 19 1/3 innings.

Three and a half months after the trade that sent Lopez and right-handers Giolito and Dane Dunning to the Sox for Adam Eaton, Lopez, who pitched 44 innings for the Nationals last season, is OK with the trade, even if he didn’t make the Opening Day roster.

“I’ve been feeling good because I’ve been learning a lot with my coaches and my teammates,” he said. “There are a bunch of people here who have a lot of experience, and I’ve been trying to pick their brains and learn from them. Right now, I feel really good to be here.”