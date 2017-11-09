Lopez’ quality start, White Sox’ 17-hit barrage bury Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s plenty to like about 23-year-old White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez. Let bullpen coach Curt Hasler list a few.

“Stuff out of his hand. The makings of four good pitches. Fastball command, with life. The changeup is a special pitch, no doubt about it. And the curveball continues to get better.’’

In his five starts with the Sox since his callup from Class AAA Charlotte on Aug. 11, most everyone associated with the Sox has liked what they’ve seen of Lopez, one of three righties acquired from the Nationals in the Adam Eaton trade. His only non-quality start was a 4 1/3 inning outing at Texas when he pitched with a sore back.

“He has the makings of four pitches and he’s an aggressive pitcher,’’ Hasler said. “He gets after it. He attacks the zone. Those are all the things we’re looking for as an organization.’’

Reynaldo Lopez delivers during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday. (AP)

In the Sox’ 11-3 win Monday, which opened a 10-game road trip, Lopez did not walk a batter, and while he struck out only one, he had one bad inning — a three-run fifth which he followed with a perfect sixth.

Lopez has a good arm – his fourseam fastball sits at 95 mph – but for a young pitcher he appears to possess some pitching acumen that should serve his development well, too.

“A lot of the stuff [pitching coach Don Cooper] has talked to him about he grasps, he understands right away,’’ Hasler said. “He makes good comments back to us when we’re watching video or doing sidelines. And it’s like, ‘Wow, he gets that. He’s a smart kid.’ Yeah, he has an idea.”

“He’s been very composed in every single outing he’s had,’’ Renteria said.

All three runs and four of the seven hits against him came in the Royals fifth, including Brandon Moss’ 20th homer. Lopez followed with a perfect sixth inning and was pulled in favor of right-hander Gregory Infante after Raul Mondesi led off the seventh with a single.

No matter how Lopez or any young Sox pitcher performs in September, it’s “nothing but pluses” in Hasler’s world.

“We’re not going in judging every start,’’ Hasler said. “Like if he does well he has this status, or if he doesn’t he has that status – there is nothing but plusses that come from these starts, it’s all learning experience, it’s all teaching.

“We’re looking forward to every start, what can we accomplish with every one and when the start is over with we evaluate it and say ‘OK, I like this this and this and we can improve on this.’ For young guys, that’s the best.’’

For pitching coaches like Cooper and Hasler, having young blood come up in August and September is “renewing,’’ Hasler said.

“It’s awesome,’’ he said. “It’s a good time. It’s a good time to be here.”

On the subject of good times, the Sox banged out 17 hits and scored eight runs or more for a third consecutive game for the first time since 2015, powered by Jose Abreu’s sixth four-hit game of the year, Yoan Moncada’s first three-hit game and two RBI by Abreu, Moncada and Avisail Garcia and a three-run homer by Adam Engel, who also had two infield hits and was hit by a pitch.

Abreu, coming off hitting for the cycle and a two-homer effort in his previous two games, singled twice, tripled and doubled in his first five at-bats, driving in two runs to hike his RBI total to 92. His career-high 75 extra base hits are the most by a Sox since Jermaine Dye had 77 in 2008.

The Sox KO’d Jason Hammel in the fourth and would score six in the sixth to build an 11-3 lead.