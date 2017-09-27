Louisville coach Rick Pitino fired amid FBI investigation: reports

Louisville coach Rick Pitino shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game. | Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich have been fired in the wake of the school’s latest scandal, according to ESPN.

Jurich refused to fire Pitino and both were dismissed, WAVE-TV’s Kent Taylor reports.

Louisville scheduled a news conference early Tuesday before news broke about the university firing Pitino and Jurich. University officials at the news conference are expected to address the university’s involvement in a federal bribery investigation, the latest scandal involving the Cardinals men’s basketball program.

Cardinals coach Rick Pitino is not mentioned in the federal indictment announced Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches at major Division I programs. The investigation and arrests come as Pitino and Louisville are appealing NCAA sanctions following a sex scandal that began nearly two years ago.

In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville.