Loyola men’s basketball announces nonconference slate

The Loyola men’s basketball team looks to improve on last years 18-win season, facing a tough nonconference schedule.

The Ramblers announced Monday its 12-game nonconference slate, which features nine teams that won 17 or more games last season.

Loyola are scheduled to play in-state rival Lewis University in an exhibition game before kickstarting their 100th regular season against Wright State University on Nov. 10 at Gentile Arena. The Ramblers will also host crosstown foe University of Illinois – Chicago on Dec. 2.

Loyola will take part in the second-annual Savannah Invitational toward the end of November, playing Samford University (Nov. 19) and Mississippi Valley State University (Nov. 21) in Rogers Park before traveling to Savannah, Georgia to play in two more games against UNC Wilmington (Nov. 24) and Kent State University (Nov. 25).

Other challenging road games include Boise State University on Nov. 28 and the University of Florida on Dec. 6.

Here’s the team’s 2017-18 nonconference schedule:

Nov. 2 – Lewis (Exhibition)

– Lewis (Exhibition) Nov. 10 – Wright State

– Wright State Nov. 12 – Eureka

– Eureka Nov. 16 – at UMKC

– at UMKC Savannah Invitational Nov. 19 – Samford Nov. 21 – Mississippi Valley State Nov. 24 – vs. UNC Wilmington (Savannah, Ga.) Nov. 25 – vs. Kent State (Savannah, Ga.)

Nov. 28 – at Boise State

– at Boise State Dec. 2 – UIC

– UIC Dec. 6 – at Florida

– at Florida Dec. 9 – Norfolk State

– Norfolk State Dec. 16 – at Milwaukee

Times and the Missouri Valley Conference portion of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney