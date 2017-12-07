LPGA Tour Star says her secret to success is ‘lots of wine’

Madeline Kenney
LPGA Tour Star Cristie Kerr has some serious drive and seems to have everything under control as she balances being the mother to her 3-year-old son, while remaining relevant in her professional golf career.

Kerr is regarded as one of the most dominant and consistent female golfers of her time. She has racked-up 18 top fives in majors, including two wins, since she turned professional in 1996.

She’ll be looking to add a third major this week at the U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster.

Before the tournament’s first round Wednesday, a reporter asked Kerr what’s her secret to longevity and success.

Cristie Kerr of the United States hits her tee shot on the fifth hole during the four-ball session of the 2016 UL International Crown at the Merit Club. | Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

“Wine. Lots of wine,” Kerr joked.

She also said her caddie, Mike Heady, made himself a “Make Wine Great Again” hat, before she actually revealed the reason she’s been so dominant.

“I honestly think it’s desire,” Kerr said. “I love to practice, I love to compete and win and have a chance to be contending and it’s a rush and it’s — I often say, you know, golf was the first thing I ever fell in love with and it’s a relationship that you can have for a lifetime.

“I feel like as long as I feel like working at it, feel like training and trying to keep my body fit — and you know, it’s walking. You can walk and hit. You can play for as long as you want.”

