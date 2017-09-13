Lucas Giolito excellent in fifth start

Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning Wednesday afternoon. He would hold the Royals to one run over 6 1/3 innings. (AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lucas Giolito looked the part again Wednesday, pitching like the kind of starter who could be a rotation piece for years to come should he carry on with what he’s shown in his first five outings for the White Sox.

Holding the Royals to a run over 6 1/3 innings in the Sox game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, he left having thrown 93 pitches and leading 3-1 with Alex Gordon on base with the Royals fourth hit, a soft one-out single to left — the 6-6 right-hander gave up four hits and walked three while striking out three and lowering his ERA to a tidy 2.56.

The only hard hit ball of the four hits against Bummer was Salvador Perez’ homer in the sixth inning that cut the Sox lead to 3-1. Alcides Escobar broke his bat on a single in the fourth.

Adam Engel drove in two runs against left-hander Eric Skoglund in the second and Tyler Saladino singled home Avisail Garcia, who had doubled with two outs, in the third. The Royals tied the game with two runs in the eighth against right-hander Danny Farquhar, leaving Giolito with his first no-decision.

The Sox scored two in the ninth on Jose Abreu’s sacrifice fly and Garcia’s RBI single against lefty Scott Alexander to take a 5-3 lead.

Acquired in the December trade along with right-handers Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, Giolito spent most of the season at Class AAA Charlotte, tweaking his delivery after the Sox saw him in spring training. He pitched to a 6-10 record and 4.48 ERA.

“Much cleaner delivery now,” manager Rick Renteria said Wednesday. “He has shown himself to be quietly confident. He’s not an arrogant person out there on the hill. He knows what he wants to do.”

Giolito’s fastball sits in the low 90s but he moves it around in strike zone, up and down, in and out. He struck out 10 Rays three outings ago, and while getting only three — the Royals are a tough lineup to get strikeouts against — very few balls were squared up against him.

“He seems to have a lot of confidence in attacking hitters and he continues to grow,” Renteria said. “Everybody forgets, he’s [23] years old, and gaining a lot of experience here.”

Renteria said “time will tell us” whether Giolito will carry his encouraging September into 2018 and beyond.

“It’s about consistency and execution for all these guys, and he’s well on his way,” Renteria said..

Making his first road start with the Sox, Gioltio bounced back from his most recent start in which he lasted 5 1/3 innings against the Giants. He gave up five runs (three earned), was charged with four walks, and was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales after Renteria lifted him. Giolito didn’t agree with Morales’ strike zone and seemed to have strike zone video technology to support his position.

Renteria said he didn’t mind the fire.

“I can’t take that away from them,” said Renteria, who rushed out to protect Giolito and was also tossed.

“I don’t want them to lose that passion. As time goes on they’ll learn how to have conversations with umpires. You can’t take that away from a player, the ability to express themselves.”