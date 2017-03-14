Lucas Giolito KO’d in first in White Sox loss

PEORIA, Ariz. — Lucas Giolito didn’t finish the first inning, allowing four runs before manager Rick Renteria gave the prized prospect an early hook, and the Seattle Mariners went on to defeat the White Sox 7-6 on Tuesday.

Chris Beck (11.05 ERA this spring) didn’t fare much better, giving up three runs on four hits and recording four outs. Tyler Smith, whose ground-rule double knocked Giolito out of the game, homered against Beck as the Mariners built a 7-1 lead after two innings.

The Sox fell to 10-8-1.

Giolito faced eight batters, allowing four hits and two walks. The Mariners opened the first with three straight singles, and after recording his first out, Giolito walked two straight, including Mike Zunino on four pitches.

Giolito had strung together two good outings going in.

“Nothing was wrong, I just didn’t execute what I was trying to execute,’’ Giolito said.

Giolito’s fastball looked a bit flat and he couldn’t control his curve.

“I need to work on pounding the strike zone more consistently, I can’t fall behind most of the batters I’m facing,’’ he said.

Rodon close to game appearance

At Camelback ranch Tuesday morning, left-hander Carlos Rodon, who is easing into the season at a slower pace than most, threw 64 pitches against mostly minor leaguers in a simulated game. Rodon threw all of his pitches and got up and down four times.

“Everything felt good,” he said.

Rodon is eager to face hitters in real game circumstances. Manager Rick Renteria, who said he expects Rodon to throw one more simulated game before getting in a Cactus League game, saw Rodon’s last 10 pitches and said “he had pretty good life. [Pitching coach Don Cooper] was really happy with how he looked.”

“Yeah, I just want to get in a game,” Rodon said.

Good stuff

Everth Cabrera and Yolmer (formerly Carlos) Sanchez homered. Lefty Matt Purke struck out four in two innings, his fourth scoreless outing of the spring.

On deck

Royals at White Sox, 3:05 (whitesox.com), Jason Hammel vs. Reynaldo Lopez

