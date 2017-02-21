Lucas Giolito says he learned from major league struggle in 2016

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Lucas Giolito hopes to find some stability with the White Sox, who acquired the highly touted pitching prospect in the offseason trade with the Nationals for Adam Eaton. When Giolito heard about the deal on Twitter, he gave the move a thumbs up.



“It was an immediate positive reaction,” Giolito said. “It was a fresh start for me. I’m excited to be with a new organization, a bunch of new young players coming up.”

Giolito, ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball last season, encountered tough times when the Nats called him up. In 21 1/3 innings of work, he gave up 26 hits, walked 12, struck out 11 and posted a 6.75 ERA.

Ugh.

Lucas Giolito

“I experienced a lot of hardship in the big leagues last year,” Giolito, now ranked 11th on the MLBPipeline.com prospects list. “I didn’t pitch well at all. I got hit pretty hard, so I learned a lot from that. I took a lot away, about dealing with adversity, being able to make adjustments on the fly, slowing things down when they’re speeding up. I’m trying to take everything I learned and apply that and be a little bit better this year.”

Sox pitching coach Don Cooper touched base with Giolito shortly after the trade, and Giolito threw for him while in Chicago for SoxFest. Having pitched at the Class A, AA and AAA levels and one in the majors last season alone, it will be good to have some stability with the Sox.

The Sox say they are no rush to move along their prospects, and Giolito figures to bring his 6-6 frame, upper 90s fastball and big curve to AAA Charlotte to begin the season. A run of success there would give him another shot in the majors this season.

Right-handers Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning also came from the Nationals with Giolito. Lopez is ranked 46th by MLBPipeline.com and 10th among right-handers. Dunning, a Nats first-round draft choice in 2016, is the Sox’ 10-ranked prospect.

“We all have the same goal in mind,” Giolito said of the Sox’ new well-regarded stable of young talent. “We want to develop together, put some really good players at the big league level and win games.”