Lucas Giolito strikes out 10 in 7 innings as White Sox beat Rays

Lucas Giolito is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts in his last two starts. | Jeff Haynes/AP

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has used a different kind of measuring stick to evaluate his rebuilding team this season.

It works with the scoreboard turned off.

‘‘Take away the scoreboard, and if you walked in and watched a game based on how they’re playing between the lines, you wouldn’t know who’s winning or losing,’’ he said.

It’s a measuring stick marked off by energy, hustle and enthusiasm.

Base on those markers, Renteria believes his team has measured up well.

‘‘I think we’ve done a decent job of maintaining a high energy level on a day to day basis,’’ he said Sunday. ‘‘I think everyone, as a whole, has continued to perform. They’re learning from their mistakes. And I think for the most part, we’ve done okay.’’

Next season, when the Sox young talent will be charged with taking more control of their destinies, the bar will be raised. But that suits the players just fine.

‘‘Having all the young talent working together and building together is really fun,’’ starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said. ‘‘I’m looking forward to the future.’’

He is one of the players who is making the future look bright, turning in a masterful outing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-2 Sox victory.

Giolito recorded 10 strikeouts through seven innings allowing only three hits, including a solo home run by Lucas Duda in the third that was the only run he allowed.

He’s the first Sox pitcher since Chris Sale to have double digit strikeouts within his first three career starts, a comparison that is hard to beat.

‘‘He showed great signs today,’’ infielder Tim Anderson said of Giolito (2-1). ‘‘He had great stuff. He was dominant.’’

Anderson was part of the offensive help behind Giolito, going 3-for-4 with a home run (15th), double and three RBI. Jose Abreu returned to the lineup with a home run (27th) in his first at-bat as the Sox made the most of an eight-hit attack in taking their third consecutive home series.

But this game was more about pitching and the kind of performance the Sox hope will be typical of Giolito, who is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts in his last two starts.

‘‘He threw very, very well,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘Riding his fastball, using his changeup really effectively, the breaking ball mixed in. I thought he attacked hitters, just going right after them.

‘‘They were taking some very uncomfortable swings, it seemed, so there must be obviously some deception to his delivery.

‘‘The ball comes out of his hand pretty good and it’s getting on top of those hitters. The 91 or 92 mph fastball looks like 95 or 96 to them.’’

The Rays put their leadoff man on only in the 6th, the same inning Giolito issued his only walk. But ground ball outs prevented any scoring.

Giolito came back in the 7th striking out the side.

Renteria admitted being ‘‘tempted’’ to let his rookie stay to pitch the 8th.

‘‘I think he did a really nice job of getting us through seven, and we got him over 100 pitches [103].’’

Giolito is finding a comfort zone as well.

‘‘Knowing that I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, and I get to work on what I need to work on without having to worry “am I going to be sent down,’ I’m much more relaxed,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m really enjoying it so far.’’