Lucas Giolito throws 7 scoreless innings as White Sox beat Tigers

White Sox manager Rick Renteria only had one thing in mind when he went to the mound in the seventh inning to talk to his rookie pitcher after Detroit had loaded the bases with two outs.

‘‘I wanted to see how he felt,’’ he said of Lucas Giolito. ‘‘He said he felt fine. It was very easy for me to leave him in.’’

The next pitch to Jose Iglesias sent temporary chills throughout Guaranteed Rate Field when it sailed toward the left-field line, initially called a home run.

But the umpires’ review confirmed a foul ball instead, Giolito eventually getting Igelesias to ground into the third out.

Lucas Giolito throws against the Tigers in the first inning Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

It was the most dramatic moment of what would be a 7-1 victory for the Sox, the first major-league victory for Giolito (1-1) — and the kind of drama the Sox hope will mark his career.

‘‘When Ricky came out there, he said, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m good, ready to go.’ ’’ Giolito said. ‘‘I really appreciate that I got that opportunity to finish that inning, and luckily we were able to get the ground ball and the out. I felt confident.’’

That was what Renteria wanted as much from Giolito, one of the many young prospects the Sox are counting on for the future.

Giolito came from the Washington Nationals in a deal involving Adam Eaton, only 23 and a first-round pick of the Nationals in 2012. He made four appearances for them last season, going winless. He suffered a loss in his first try with the Sox on Aug. 22.

Even though Giolito gave up three home runs in that game against Minnesota, Renteria insisted he liked what he saw in Giolito’s six innings then.

It got much better Sunday with seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball, three walks and four strikeouts with one hit batter.

‘‘His mound presence—that was the biggest thing,’’ catcher Kevan Smith said. ‘‘That was one of the things I personally thought he just needed to work on and get better at, and he showed confidence, he showed perseverance.

‘‘He battled through stuff without wearing his emotions on his face or looking up to the sky. He just got past it. I loved that about him.’’

Working with four effective pitches and getting ahead of hitters were keys, too. And with a lead of 5-0 after three innings courtesy of a five-run third featuring Matt Davidson’s three-run homer, his teammates gave Giolito a cushion.

Renteria said that was a factor, too, in staying with Giolito when he got into his only trouble after two were out in the seventh.

‘‘Honestly, he had room,’’ Renteria said of staying with Giolito, adding he would have done the same had Igelesias’ hit been ruled fair for a grand slam. ‘‘We had room as a team for him to try to maneuver and get out of that particular situation.

‘‘I guarantee you it was an opportunity for him to learn a little bit more about himself and what he can do the next time around.’’

It continues to be about the next time and the future for the rebuilding Sox, and repeating the kind of performance he had Sunday will be important as Giolito moves forward.

‘‘The name of the game is consistency, so I’ve got to see him more and more,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘Obviously, he just got here. I still think his [first] outing was good, obviously [this] outing was good. It always plays better when you come out on top. But there are a lot of guys who can minimize the damage from the other side and come out with losses, and it doesn’t mean they pitched poorly.’’

His teammates like what they have seen so far in Giolito.

‘‘It was a great outing by him, seven shutout innings,’’ Davidson said. ‘‘It was a great rhythm . That’s what we want to see. The future’s bright.’’

The victory gave the Sox the series against the Tigers and their second straight series victory against an AL Central rival after defeating Minnesota 3-1 to start the homestand.