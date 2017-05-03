Maddon a fan of Cubs infielder Kawasaki — and his new glasses

MESA, Ariz. – Whether he gets to the end of camp with a shot at the Cubs’ final backup infield job, clubhouse favorite Munenori Kawasaki has made a strong impression early in camp – and manager Joe Maddon believes he knows why.

“I think a big part of his success is the new glasses he’s wearing,” the manager said of the Maddon-like frames Kawasaki showed up wearing in the clubhouse this spring. “Yeah, he looks like me a little bit right now. So I think that’s part of it.”

At least a small part of it might also be the ability and versatility in the field – which gets stretched with a start at third base Sunday against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Ariz.

And, said Maddon, “his at-bats never surprise me. He works good at-bats. He’s really good on defense. He’s a very smart base runner. I love having him around – we all do. Anything he does never shocks me.”

Cubs infielder Munenori Kawasaki

Kawasaki, 35, is a veteran of 276 major-league games for Seattle, Toronto and the Cubs since a 10-year career in the Japanese major leagues.

Kawasaki, who was called up from AAA Iowa for 14 games with the Cubs last season (7-for-21, four walks, two doubles), is best known for his offbeat, bilingual humor and engaging personality.

“But he’s a good baseball player. He’s a really good baseball player,” Maddon said. “He’s the kind of guy that’s never been viewed here as your starting guy and he’s probably not going to be. And that’s OK. He could have a long career here continuing to do what he does right now. Because of all the different positives he brings to a group. And the main positive is that he’s a good player. And then beyond that it’s just about his personality.”

Meanwhile, his start at third comes in Cy Young finalist Jon Lester’s first start of the spring.

The lineup against the Rangers (2:05 p.m., CT):

2B Javy Baez

CF Albert Almora Jr.

C Willson Contreras

SS Addison Russell

1B Jeimer Candelario

RF Matt Szczur

DH Tommy La Stella

LF Jacob Hannemann

3B Munenori Kawasaki

(LHP Jon Lester)