Maddon laughs off Cards manager’s shot at Cubs’ T-shirt culture

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs manager Joe Maddon seemed amused by Cardinals’ manager Mike Matheny’s perceived shot at the Cubs and their manager-led penchant for slogans and T-shirts.

When the Cardinals improved to 6-0 at home this spring on Wednesday – after a woeful showing at Busch Stadium during last season – Matheny took a shot at the Cubs when asked about the sparkling improvement.

“I think we have T-shirts somewhere that say something about winning at home,” Matheny said.

When St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold asked whether that was a reference to the “Try Not to Suck” Cubs, Matheny only smiled.

Shake hands, and come out fighting. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny and Cubs manager Joe Maddon before Game 3 of their 2015 playoff series.

When told Thursday about the Matheny salvo, Maddon laughed.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” said Maddon, who was then asked his thoughts if the Cardinals started making T-shirts.

“If it goes to anybody’s foundation, I’ll be happy to purchase some,” Maddon said.

But he’s not going to help Matheny with any Cardinal slogan ideas for the shirts. Not even the obvious, “Try Not to Suck at Home.”

“No, not at all,” he said. “No, no, no. We’re saturated here with korkedbaseball.com. That’s where you can buy ours. We’ve got some new stuff coming out that I think’s pretty good.”