Maddon predicts ‘pretty good year’ for Heyward after early look

MESA, Ariz. – Jason Heyward doesn’t yet have a hit to show for a winter’s worth of work on his swing, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Sunday he’s predicting a big bounce-back for Heyward after the worst offensive season of the megabucks right fielder’s career.

“I love the first at-bat [Saturday],” Maddon said before Sunday’s two-strikeout, one-walk performance against Cleveland. “First pitch, stayed inside the ball well – it just looked freer. And something that I really believe’s going to work. And just talking to him, I can just tell on his face how comfortable he is with it.”

Heyward, who’s holding his hands lower in a tweaked stance, said the same thing over the weekend – that his “mind’s clear” and his comfort level is up.

Maddon had Heyward in the leadoff spot each of the first two dates on the Cactus League calendar and suggested he will try to play him more often in consecutive games this spring (as opposed to the usual every-other-day schedule for veterans early in March), “so he can get a feel for what he’s doing out there.”

Jason Heyward in 2016. | David Banks/Getty Images

Heyward hit just .230 with seven homers and a .631 OPS.

“It’s like a little bit of a new toy,” Maddon said of the swing. “But he knows the toy has a lot of potential benefit to it. I really like watching what he’s doing right now. I watched his [batting practice Saturday]. It was real clean.

“I think there’s a pretty good year out there for him.”

‘Curbed’

Time to lower the expectations for a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” appearance for Maddon.

The manager was invited to appear in the return season of the Larry David comedy series by co-star Jeff Garland. But the one day of shooting Maddon expected to have available, last Tuesday, was quickly consumed by the scheduling of a media event involving all 15 Arizona spring managers.

“I don’t know how we’re going to figure this out,” Maddon said. “Maybe [I’ll appear as] a picture on the wall or a phone call. … But it’ll happen.”

Notes: Right-hander Eddie Butler, the once-promising Rockies prospect acquired in a trade Feb. 1, makes his Cubs debut as the starter against the Royals on Wednesday. …The four returning starters are to join the spring rotation starting next weekend. …Backup infielder Tommy La Stella has been slowed in recent days by a tight hamstring. His game status is considered day-to-day.