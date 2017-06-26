Maddon puts Contreras at leadoff spot, knocking Rizzo down to No. 2

Despite Anthony Rizzo’s success as the Cubs’ leadoff hitter, manager Joe Maddon decided to switch up his batting lineup once again.

This time, Maddon selected second-year catcher Willson Contreras to get things started for the team’s offense, as the Cubs begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals (45-30) Monday in Washington D.C. Rizzo will bat in the No. 2 spot followed by Kris Bryant and Ian Happ.

Here's how we'll open our four-game set in D.C. Game preview: https://t.co/DijiRCjvre pic.twitter.com/qoXnUglkOi Cubs Willson Contreras will leadoff for the Cubs Monday night against the Washington Nationals. | Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 26, 2017

Contreras, who has never held the leadoff role ever in his life, said he wasn’t caught off guard about the news.

“I know how Joe likes to work. And I’m ready for anything,” Contreras said.

Contreras is batting .248 this season and has seven home runs and 34 RBIs in 66 games. After Monday’s game, he’ll have batted in every single spot in the Cubs lineup this season.

The Cubs are 38-37 this season and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by one-and-a-half games for first place in the National League Central.

