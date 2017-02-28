Maddon shares the rings, keeps the ‘thought’ for himself

MESA, Ariz. — Maddon was asked Monday what he planned to do with his Cubs World Series ring, and the short answer was he doesn’t know yet. He gave his 2002 ring from coaching with the Angels to his mother and his 2008 ring for getting to the Series with the Rays to his wife, Jaye.

“I’ll talk to Jaye about it, and if she wants to hold onto it – or just give it to my mom to hold onto it for a while,” said Maddon.

When does he decide to keep one for himself?

“Listen the thought is mine. It’s about doing what you’ve done for a long period of time and then you get out there and it works,” he said, “and you know that you’re part of the championship group. I’m really satisfied with the thought, quite frankly.”

Joe Maddon in the clubhouse after the Cubs' Game 7 victory in Cleveland, with pumped-up GM Jed Hoyer watching/exulting. | David J. Phillip/Getty Images

The Cubs continue work on the next ring with a scheduled 2:05 p.m. (CT) game against the Angels — as they watch the rain fall, wondering if they’ll get the game in.

Stay tuned.

Right-hander Alec Mills, acquired from the Royals three weeks ago in a trade for minor-leaguer Donnie Dewees, is scheduled to start on the mound.

The lineup:

RF Jason Heyward

3B Kris Bryant

1B Anthony Rizzo

SS Addison Russell

C Miguel Montero

2B Javy Baez

CF Albert Almora Jr.

LF Matt Szczur

DH Taylor Davis