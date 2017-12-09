Maddons’ Tampa home is OK, but remain one of the 13M without power

Flooding, power outages and debris is all that is left in Hurricane Irma’s path. But now, Floridians are in the process of returning to their homes to inspect the damage.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said his wife, Jaye, is driving back to Tampa, Florida, where the two have a home.

Although Hurricane Irma’s path was projected to hit the southeast side of the peninsula, Jaye left Tampa last week to wait out storm in north Florida. The storm eventually changed it’s path and targeted the southwest side of the state over the weekend.

Maddon said their Tampa home wasn’t flooded and was in good shape. He said the only problem is they’re without power and don’t know when it’ll be back. But the Maddons are only a slim sample of one of the biggest blackouts in U.S. history. As many as 13 million people are without power following Hurricane Irma, which dragged down power lines and blew out transformers.

The state’s largest utility, Florida Power & Light, said Irma caused the most widespread damage in company history, affecting all 35 counties in its territory, which is most of the state’s Atlantic coast and the Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it expected to have the lights back on by the end of the weekend for the east coast. Customers living in the hard-hit neighborhoods in southwest Florida, where damage was much more extensive, were expected to get power restored within 10 days.

Utility officials, while acknowledging the public’s frustration, said they are getting power back on faster than they did after Hurricane Wilma hit the state 12 years ago. The company said it had already restored service to nearly 1.8 million customers.

Contributing: Associated Press