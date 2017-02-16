Mailbag: Who’s an ideal trade-deadline target for Blackhawks?

It’s the last day of the Blackhawks’ bye week, which means it’s officially time for the stretch run. Let’s get into some reader questions:

Matt Pokorny @MattWPokorny

Who do YOU think the Hawks should/need to acquire in order to become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders? #HeyLaz #Blackhawks

Let’s preface this by pointing out that even now, as currently constituted, the Blackhawks are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. At the very least, they’re contenders to reach the Stanley Cup Final, because the Western Conference is so underwhelming. The best team in the West is the Minnesota Wild, and they’re indeed very good. But both the Wild and new coach Bruce Boudreau have well-documented issues beating the Hawks in the playoffs, and until they do so, they can’t be expected to. The Hawks have as good a chance as anybody to come out of the West. And while the Eastern Conference is vastly superior to the West this season, once you get there, anything can happen.

That said, the Hawks are hardly a flawless team, and have holes. They’re still in need of a top-six winger (Nick Schmaltz has looked good next to Jonathan Toews of late, but it’s a very small sample size). They still could use one more bottom-pairing defenseman to either push or supplant Gustav Forsling, Michal Kempny and Trevor van Riemsdyk. And they still need Corey Crawford to return to his pre-appendectomy form.

After hitting a home run with Antoine Vermette in 2015 and swinging and missing with Andrew Ladd, Dale Weise and Tomas Fleischmann in 2016, Stan Bowman has said repeatedly that he doesn’t expect to make any big trades before the March 1 deadline. As Joel Quenneville always says, we’ll see. But while Hawks fans dream of a Patrick Sharp reunion, or of an entirely unrealistic deal to land Colorado’s Matt Duchene, the best option is Dallas’ Patrick Eaves. The 32-year-old veteran winger is having a career season with 21 goals and 14 assists in 57 games. And he’s on a one-year contract at a bargain salary of $1 million, which even the Hawks could afford.

Eaves might not be a splashy pick-up, but the Hawks probably wouldn’t have to give up a first-round pick or a super-high-end prospect for him, and he could be the kind of sneaky, low-risk addition that puts them over the top, like Michal Handzus was in 2013. And he already comes with a built-in playoff beard.

Nate @nenterline

#HeyLaz @MarkLazerus Who is most likely to be back next year/most important to bring back Darling, Kruger, or TVR?

These are two very different questions, but the answer is actually the same. The most likely to be back is Marcus Kruger, if for no other reason than his $3.08-million cap hit makes him difficult to move. The most important to bring back is also Kruger, because he’s incredibly valuable. Kruger will never win the Selke Trophy because voters only focus on scorers who also dabble in defense, but he’s one of the best truly defensive forwards in the league. Despite starting more than 80 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone, he’s a positive possession player, consistently flipping the ice and finishing up in the attacking end. He’s the kind of player that makes good teams great.

Dennis Rasmussen and Tanner Kero both are centers, and both have some of that Kruger style to their game. But Kruger has been on the ice for the final minute of two Stanley Cup-clinching games for a reason. He’s that good at what he does. Is he worth $3.08 million a season? That’s up for debate. But it would be a much bigger hole to fill than most fans seem to think.

Darling is almost certainly going to be gone — he deserves more money and he deserves a chance to fight for a No. 1 job, neither of which the Hawks can offer him. Van Riemsdyk’s situation will be interesting. He could get plucked by Vegas in the expansion draft, he could be a trade chip, or he could be in Chicago for the long haul. His play down the stretch could dictate that.

@letsgohawks8819

@MarkLazerus #HeyLaz what’s the deal with Pokka? What could the return be if he was traded?

Ville Pokka, acquired in the Nick Leddy trade before the 2014-15 season, simply doesn’t have a path to the NHL right now. Ahead of him are eight defensemen on the NHL roster, and Erik Gustafsson and Viktor Svedberg (remember them?) in Rockford, with other prospects on the way up. Pokka may have an NHL future somewhere, but it’s not in Chicago. But he’s only 22, and there’s still plenty to like about his potential. That makes him an ideal trading chip leading up to the deadline — hey, Dallas needs defensive help, right?

rach @r88ch

@MarkLazerus #HeyLaz how many emails do you think you would have to send for them to bring back the Klondike Puck?

Emails are too easily deleted. We need to send them actual hockey pucks. Like when fans saved “Community” and “Chuck” by sending Subway sandwiches to NBC headquarters.

Michael McGuire @michaeltmcguire

@MarkLazerus #HeyLaz, what’s Motte’s future with this team? Think injury is still plaguing him a bit? His AHL numbers haven’t been great.

Don’t write Motte off just yet. Tanner Kero’s surprising emergence has kept Motte in Rockford longer than the Hawks probably expected. But he’d likely be the first guy called up if there’s an injury, and he’ll still likely be back before the season ends. You’re right, he hasn’t been the same since that lower-body injury he suffered in early November. But he’s got the skill, the finishing ability, the defensive awareness and the skating ability to be a significant contributor at the NHL level. It’s his first full pro season, and it’s a huge jump from the relatively leisurely pace of a college season to the NHL (as Nick Schmaltz learned early on this season). Give him time.

linds @nhlkazer

@MarkLazerus #HeyLaz if the regular season ended today, which two teams do you think would make it to the final

I can’t remember a year where it was so hard to make such a prediction. The East is wide open because there are four teams I can absolutely see winning it all (Washington, Pittsburgh, Montreal and the Rangers), and the West is wide open because I can absolutely see all 12 contending teams losing in the first round.

So, I don’t know, let’s go with Washington and San Jose, just so either Alex Ovechkin or Joe Thornton gets to win a Stanley Cup.

Ryan K @Roadkill823

@MarkLazerus who do you think the 7 forward the Hawks protect in the expansion draft will be? #HeyLaz

As it stands now, the Blackhawks cannot protect seven forwards. At least, not seven NHL forwards. The rules dictate that each team must have two forwards exposed (along with one defenseman and one goalie), and only Marcus Kruger and Ryan Hartman, among forwards, meet the criteria for exposable players. The Hawks will have to either make some additions at the deadline, or sign players such as Andrew Desjardins, Jordin Tootoo, Mark McNeill or Brandon Mashinter to contract extensions so they can be exposed. There’s no way the Hawks will allow Hartman to be exposed if they can avoid it, so expect some maneuvering by Bowman to make sure it doesn’t happen.

The question will be if the Hawks choose to protect or expose Marcus Kruger — a difficult question, as discussed earlier in this mailbag.

The_Cheeb @The_Cheeb

#heylaz among the young hawks, who does, does not have Q’s confidence for the playoffs?

Ryan Hartman won over Joel Quenneville very quickly, and will be playing a significant role in the postseason without question. Nick Schmaltz, after some early season struggles, is getting there. Vinnie Hinostroza has been in and out of Quenneville’s circle of trust, and Gustav Forsling, Michal Kempny and Tyler Motte have their work cut out for them.

Jonas @umadbrodin

#HeyLaz what’s the most underrated thing at a Hawks game at United Center?

The soundtrack. I know the #PearlJamCounter gag gets old for a lot of people, but outside of the warmups playlist (which is chosen by the players), the music at the United Center is the best in the league. Where else are you going to hear three Tool songs in one night?

Derek C. Bundy @DerekBundy

#HeyLaz, if you could pinpoint 3 keys to a stronger #Blackhawks playoff showing this season, what would they be?

1. Corey Crawford being brilliant, because great goaltending is always the best recipe for winning in the postseason.

2. Having a true four-line rotation. In 2010, 2013, and 2015, it was the Hawks’ bottom-six that separated them, not their top six. Every team that makes it far in the playoffs has a bunch of high-end skill guys. But when you can ice a fourth line like Marcus Kruger-Dave Bolland-Michael Frolik or a third line like Patrick Sharp-Antoine Vermette-Teuvo Teravainen, that’s how you win championships.

3. Getting lucky. If Brent Seabrook’s shot that rang off both posts late in the third period of Game 7 last year was a quarter-inch to the left, who knows how far the Hawks go? If Alec Martinez’s shot in overtime of Game 7 in the 2014 Western Conference final didn’t tick off Nick Leddy’s jersey, maybe the Hawks would have won three straight Cups. It’s a cruel game, and a bounce here or a bounce there can make all the difference.

Greg Bibeau @GregBeebs

#HeyLaz How does Hossa feel about playing more of a shutdown role? I think 70-16-81 is as good a shutdown line as they’ve had.

Marian Hossa made it pretty clear in the preseason (and at the World Cup in Toronto) that he prefers to play in his usual spot on the top line, alongside Jonathan Toews. And chances are, he’ll end up there by the time the games really start to count. But that third line of Rasmussen, Kruger and Hossa has been very effective in the short term. It’s a testament to Hossa’s greatness that he can play so well in such drastically different roles.

Jeffrey Franklin @JeffFranklin36

#HeyLaz do you think DeBrincat will be able to score in the NHL or will his size affect him more than it did a person like Kane?

What Alex DeBrincat is doing in the OHL with the Erie Otters is ludicrous. He has 47 goals and 53 assists — 100 points — in just 48 games. It’s the third straight season that he’s reached 100 points, and the fact that he’s now doing it without former linemate Connor McDavid is certainly encouraging.

The OHL is a ridiculously offensive league, but there’s no denying DeBrincat’s numbers — 149 goals and 305 points in 176 games — are spectacular. Patrick Kane only played one season in the OHL, and he put up 62 goals and 83 assists in 58 games. It remains to be seen if DeBrincat can transition to the much bigger, much faster, much more defensive NHL as well as Kane did. Scouts and other talent evaluators I’ve talked to say that DeBrincat’s size, while a concern, shouldn’t be insurmountable. Yes, he’s only 5-7, but the NHL has been becoming a smaller-man’s game for a few years now. Skill is more important than size.

That said, DeBrincat will have to get thicker, and he’ll need to develop Kane’s remarkable knack for avoiding contact in traffic. I’m looking forward to getting a better look at DeBrincat in training camp next season, but I imagine some time in the AHL will do him some good before he gets his first long look at the NHL.