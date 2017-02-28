Making history, picking night crawlers in February: Bowman’s Bits

A week ago today, during the height of the February heat wave, Ron Wozny emailed that I should be watching to pick crawlers with the rains.

Funny thing was that just a couple hours early I had been doing just that while out doing my morning ramble with Lady, our family’s mutt. And had not seen a single one.

Well, this morning, in the damp balminess after the overnight rain, I thought I smelled crawlers on the still-wet pavement.

Bingo, on a street, I did not expect, I found the first crawler I ever picked in it is the last day of the shortest month. It’s the crawler pictured above. And I have lived every one of my winters in the north.

OK, I only found two more small ones. All the same, I picked crawlers in February.

Put that in the record books.