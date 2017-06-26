Malcolm Brogdon, Dario Saric unanimous picks for NBA all-rookie team

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon and Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric have been unanimously selected to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie first team, the NBA announced today. Both players received all 100 First Team votes from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Joining Brogdon and Saric on the first team are 76ers center Joel Embiid (171 points, 82 first-team votes), Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (154 points, 63 first-team votes) and New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez (128 points, 44 first-team votes).

Newly acquired Bulls guard Kris Dunn received five votes with his play in the Timberwolves.

Brogdon, Saric and Embiid are the three finalists for the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.  The winner will be announced tonight during the inaugural NBA Awards, which will be televised live by TNT at 8 p.m.

