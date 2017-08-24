Forget about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. The match everyone wants to see is Malcolm Gladwell vs. LeBron James.
That’s right, the best-selling author has challenged the world’s best basketball player to a one-mile race.
How did this outlier of a duel come to be?
The 32-year-old James has been posting videos of his insane workouts to social media.
Earlier in the week, the running world was debating if the hoops superstar could outrun Usain Bolt in a mile. One expert figured James could probably run a mile in about 4:40.
Gladwell, an avid runner who competed in high school, took notice. The 53-year-old Canadian competes regularly in New York’s 5th Avenue Mile and ran a sub 5-minute mile in 2013.
Gladwell then fired off a series of tweets at James:
So far, James has failed to respond.