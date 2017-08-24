Malcolm Gladwell challenges LeBron James to a mile race

Forget about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. The match everyone wants to see is Malcolm Gladwell vs. LeBron James.

That’s right, the best-selling author has challenged the world’s best basketball player to a one-mile race.

How did this outlier of a duel come to be?

The 32-year-old James has been posting videos of his insane workouts to social media.

I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'-Ali #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode #WorkTilItHurtsandBeyond👑 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Earlier in the week, the running world was debating if the hoops superstar could outrun Usain Bolt in a mile. One expert figured James could probably run a mile in about 4:40.

Gladwell, an avid runner who competed in high school, took notice. The 53-year-old Canadian competes regularly in New York’s 5th Avenue Mile and ran a sub 5-minute mile in 2013.

Gladwell then fired off a series of tweets at James:

Lebron? You out there? Aging hack runner who peaked in high school wants to race. https://t.co/LnJaS2rdph — Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) August 23, 2017

Let's start by asking for a 5k and see if he goes for it. @CitiusMag https://t.co/dnsZffSAub — Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) August 23, 2017

So far, James has failed to respond.