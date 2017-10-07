Man finds out wife is matching kidney donor with custom baseball card

Steve Winfree shows off the custom baseball card, which revealed that his wife was a kidney donor match. | Steve Winfree/Twitter

A baseball fan who’s been battling kidney disease for 14 years received heartwarming news from his wife.

Steve and Heather Winfree, a couple from Knoxville, Tennessee, were opening baseball cards, which they often do the help relieve Steve’s stress, according to MLB.com.

A YouTube video posted Thursday showed Steve shuffling through the pack and stumbling upon players like Ben Zobrist, Dylan Chase and Mike Tout.

Here it is! He will always be part of the most special night of my life so consider me a huge fan Dylan! pic.twitter.com/vP6FEF8ScG — Knoxville Kidney Guy (@Steve_Winfree) July 10, 2017

Then at the end of the dec, he found a special card.

“What does it say on the back,” Heather said as Steve looked at the card in awe. “Flip it around.”

Steve, who had started dialysis for a kidney disease in November and was in need of a transplant, said the card was of him and then began to read: “Steve has a lot on his plate with his health issues he was striking out a lot.

“He was not sure how he was going to wind up. His wife, Heather, thinks he’s a great catch so his wife decided to go up and bat for him. Now, Steve will be a rookie recipient and …”

Steve immediately choked up, and Heather explained that she received the news earlier that day.

I'M GETTING A NEW KIDNEY!! MY WIFE IS A MATCH!!!! I CAN'T BELIEVE IT!!! I'M BAWLING MY EYES OUT RIGHT NOW! We got the reaction on film too!! — Knoxville Kidney Guy (@Steve_Winfree) July 7, 2017

Heather will undergo additional tests to make sure she can undergo the procedure, according to MLB.com. The surgery should take place by the end of the month.

