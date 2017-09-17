Marc Leishman holds off Justin Rose to win BMW Championship

What a fun final day it was at the BMW Championship. Low scores galore, led by 63s from Brooks Koepka and Kevin Na. A late charge by Justin Rose. A Sergio Garcia on-the-rocks melodrama. A desperate charge by Phil Mickelson.

From single-name perennials like Sergio and Phil to the horde of young standouts, including Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, everyone in the 70-player field seemed to be swinging for the fences at Conway Farms in Lake Forest.

But when all was said and done, a relatively invisible man stood the tallest.

Shaking off a jarring disappointment in the previous FedEx Cup event, Marc Leishman did not falter this time. The 33-year-old Australian capped off a wire-to-wire victory with a final-round 67.

He finished with a 23-under-par 261, five shots ahead of Rose (65) and Fowler (67). Rose closed to within two shots twice on the back nine. Each time, Leishman answered with clutch putting.

“He’s great,’’ Rose said. “I often notice Leishman is on the leaderboard along with me. We play similar games. I was getting close. Leish put it in gear there.’’

It was a welcome turnabout for Leishman. Owning a two-shot lead with nine holes to play in Boston on Labor Day, he shot a final-nine 40 and wound up finishing sixth.

“There’s probably a few little scars from two weeks ago,’’ Leishman said. “I was really determined to not let that happen again, to try and give myself a big enough buffer that I could get it done. And I. . . got it done.’’

Leishman’s 261 is a record low for the BMW, previously known as the Western Open. His 23-under-par total ties the tournament low achieved by Dustin Johnson last year.

Garcia slowed the field with a 20-minute delay to explore his options after his second shot on the par-5 18th landed on the rocks of a creek. After pondering a ricochet shot, Garcia eventually took a drop, made par and earned a slot in Atlanta at 25th in the FedEx standings.

“I had the possiblity of playing it against the rock because it was flat,’’ Garcia said. “[However] the grandstand on the right side of the green was in my way, so I was able to get relief from that. So, [I] dropped inside the hazard.’’

Garcia’s playing partner, Mickelson, took a run at making the 30-player field in Atlanta, highlighted by an eagle on the par-4 15th hole. Mickelson played the final three holes in 1-under par, but came up short. He finished 34th in the FedEx standings.

Asked if the delay before his birdie putt bothered him, Mickelson, said, “No. I needed that extra 38 minutes to read that putt.’’

Tony Finau, on the other hand, was excited about his BMW finish. A chip-in birdie on the 18th hole moved him up to 24th in the FedEx standings, and left him high-fiving his caddie. Moving into the top 30 earned him his first Masters berth as well as the trip to Atlanta next week.

Jordan Spieth also enjoyed his day. He shot a 65 to finish tied for seventh, and assure that he remained No. 1 in the FedEx standings, “which is great. That was my goal to day, to maintain the No. 1 position. I think I have to win next week to Player of the Year. And that’s really our MVP. That’s the most important award.’’

Leishman also brought a larger-than-golf perspective to his second win of 2017. To raise awareness about sepsis, which nearly took the life of his wife, Audrey, two years ago, Leishman arranged for players to wear ribbons on their caps.

The ribbons were prominent at the BMW, calling attention to the “Begin Again Foundation’’ that Leishman created. It already has helped more than 700 families deal with sepsis and toxic shock syndrome.

