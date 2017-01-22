Marcus Kruger skates, close to returning to Blackhawks

Marcus Kruger is coming back soon, and he’s cool with wherever he slots back into the Blackhawks’ lineup whenever he returns.

Kruger, who’s been out since suffering a hand injury Dec. 30, practiced with his teammates before Sunday’s game against the Canucks. Kruger will not play against Vancouver but could come back Tuesday or Thursday.

“Obviously getting (him) out here with everybody is a good step,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’ll see how he is for Tuesday or Thursday, knowing that we’ve got that (all-star) break. We’ll see how he feels and what our options are.”

Kruger said the last hurdle he needs to clear before returning is dealing with contact, but he feels like he’s pretty close to coming back. But he might not have the same spot in the lineup because of the emergence of Tanner Kero, who has stood out centering the third line.

Marcus Kruger is close to returning, but it might be on the fourth line. | AP

Quenneville praised Kero’s positioning on both ends of the ice and noted how consistent he’s been, which is high praise for a young player. And it sounds like Kero could remain on the third line when Kruger returns.

“I don’t see too many things that would change his positioning because he really helped himself,” Quenneville said of Kero.

That would punt Kruger to the fourth line. But that’s a role Kruger’s familiar with, and not one he minds.

“That’s something up to the coaches,” Kruger said. “Whatever role they put me out there I just want to get back in playing and help the team in which every way I can.”

Waning rivalry?

There’s still something left in the Hawks-Canucks rivalry. Well, at least Patrick Kane thinks so.

From 2009-11, the teams faced each other in three straight postseasons. There haven’t been any playoff meetings since, and the teams have gone in opposite directions. Kane, who of course was a central figure in the feud when it was at its hottest, noted the continued presence of Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Alexandre Burrows as something keeping the rivalry alive.

Now, though, the rivalry has taken on a different tone.

“It’s turned into more of a respect rivalry, I guess, where you’re proud of the rivalry you had against them and know there’s players over there that you went to battle with,” Kane said. “Always fun playing the Canucks. It’s definitely a fun team, fun organization, fun jersey to play against.”

In November, the rivalry produced one of the Hawks’ most memorable wins of the season.

On Nov. 19, the Hawks fell behind 3-0 but rallied to tie the game in the third, and thought they won 31 seconds into overtime when Jonathan Toews buried an apparent game-winner. The goal was overturned via replay because the Hawks went in offside, but won anyway when Marian Hossa scored later in the extra period.

No big deal

On Feb. 4, in an effort to increase scoring, the NHL will mandate goalies using slimmer pants. Unlike some goalies, Scott Darling won’t be using them until he has to, and doesn’t think the change is a big deal.

“I don’t think it is at all,” Darling said. “I think it is a big waste of time and money.”

Kane doesn’t think it’ll matter much, either.

“I think you get that split-second to shoot at the net you’re not going to notice any difference with the pants,” Kane said. “Nothing I’ve noticed yet.”

The 400 Club

Sunday night will be the Hawks’ 400th consecutive sell-out at the United Center. That includes 338 in the regular season, and 62 in the postseason. The streak began on March 30, 2008, and is third among active streaks. Colorado’s 487 consecutive sellouts between 1995-2006 are a league record.

