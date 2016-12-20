Marian Hossa leaves game as Hawks’ win streak snapped

The Blackhawks spent much of the first quarter of the season stealing games through sensational goaltending or frantic third-period scrambles. They’ve spent the past few weeks winning despite the absence of some of their biggest stars — Corey Crawford, Jonathan Toews, Brent Seabrook, and Artem Anisimov.

Somehow, the Hawks have found themselves atop the entire NHL. And they still have hardly ever been at their best and at full strength at the same time.

In other words, it’s possible they can only get better.

“I think we’re mature enough in the room to realize that even if we are getting results, it’s just about the process and about our standard and how we approach every game, every single day,” Toews said before Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. “And there’s no doubt that early in the season, some of those games we won, maybe we didn’t deserve to. We had to address it, we had to get better, because that only lasts for so long, trying to get lucky and get bounces that way. So I think we’ve done that and I think as a whole, we’re playing a much better overall game.”

Ottawa's Mark Borowiecki dumps Dennis Rasmussen during Tuesday's game (Getty Images)

But they’re still not whole. Toews and Seabrook returned last week, but Anisimov was injured Saturday in St. Louis. And on Tuesday night, Marian Hossa played just 2:37 before leaving the game for good with an upper-body injury. Joel Quenneville said he was questionable for Friday’s game against Colorado.

“We’ve missed guys for certain periods of time, and the rest of our guys have picked up the slack,” Toews said.

Despite another feverish third period, they couldn’t quite do it again against the Senators, who snapped the Hawks’ five-game win streak, earning their first victory in Chicago since 2001, a game that Hossa scored in while wearing an Ottawa jersey.

Ottawa jumped out to an early lead on Bobby Ryan’s goal at 4:30 of the first. Artemi Panarin tied it on a power-play one-timer from his usual spot in the left circle later in the period, but the Senators got second-period goals from Derrick Brassard and Tom Pyatt just 10 seconds apart to take a 3-1 lead. At that point, they were outshooting the Hawks 22-10.

Tyler Motte — in Hossa’s spot on the second line — cleaned up a Vinnie Hinostroza rebound to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Dion Phaneuf deflected Kyle Turris’ blast from the point for a power-play goal barely two minutes later to make it 4-2. Richard Panik scored at 1:42 of the third period during a lengthy delayed penalty call to set the table for another comeback, but this time, the Hawks couldn’t pull it off, despite many chances. Ottawa goaltender Mike Condon turned aside a Marcus Kruger penalty shot with 4:52 to go, and Toews couldn’t convert a Panarin pass on the doorstep in the waning seconds.

“It’s disappointing we lost,” Panik said. “But if we’re going to play like we played in the third, we’re going to be good.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus