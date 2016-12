Marian Hossa leaves game for undisclosed reason, won’t return

Marian Hossa left Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators in the first period and will not return to the game. The Blackhawks did not offer a reason or specify an injury.

Hossa played just five shifts and a team-low 2:53 in the first period. The 37-year-old veteran is the Hawks’ leading goal-scorer with 16 goals in 33 games.