Marian Hossa likely out at least three more games

Marian Hossa was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 20, on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

It’s been more than a month since the Blackhawks have played a game at full strength. More than two months if you count Trevor van Riemsdyk’s early season injury.

Well, it’s going to be at least a few more days.

Artem Anisimov returns to the lineup Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, but Marian Hossa will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury suffered last Tuesday against Ottawa. The Hawks’ leading goal-scorer is expected to miss road games at Nashville and Carolina this week. Joel Quenneville said he’s “hopeful” that Hossa will be ready for the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Jan. 2.

“He checked things out yesterday and came in today,” Quenneville said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “There’s no progress. That’s where it’s at.”

Quenneville offered no specifics on the injury, but said there wasn’t a “defining blow.”

Hossa simply swaps places with Anisimov, who was activated from injured reserve for the game against Winnipeg. Anisimov was back in his usual spot between Artemi Panarin and Patrick Kane. He said the timing of his injury was particularly frustrating because he had four goals in his last six games before getting hurt Dec. 17 in St. Louis. He missed three games.

“I feel good,” Anisimov said. “The break helped a lot because it was three days off. No skating, no practice, and just rest and refreshing everything. I’m ready to roll.”

Despite all their injuries — van Riemsdyk missed 20 games, Jonathan Toews missed nine, Corey Crawford missed 10, Brent Seabrook missed two, Anisimov missed three, and now Hossa is likely to miss at least four — the Hawks come out of the Christmas break as the top team in the Western Conference.

With that in mind, the Hawks feel their ceiling is even higher.

“I think so,” Duncan Keith said. “You’re always working towards playoffs. We’ve been able to find ways to win at certain points throughout the year, in different games. There has been a sense that we know there’s a lot more to our team, and our team game, that we can get.”

