Marian Hossa staying on an even keel during ebbs and flows

BOSTON — Marian Hossa knew it was unlikely that he could keep up his early season goal-scoring pace all season. Very few players in the NHL reach 40 goals in a season these days, and certainly not 38-year-olds coming off a 13-goal season.

“It would be nice to score all the time, but it’s not going to happen,” said Hossa, who had 16 goals in his first 31 games.

It’s now been more than a month since Hossa last scored, a span that includes 10 games played and five games missed with an injury. Hossa does have six assists in that span, including a three-assist game Tuesday night in Colorado in his latest role on the third line with Vinnie Hinostroza and Tanner Kero.

Hossa is hardly the only big-name player in a goal-scoring drought lately. Jonathan Toews entered Friday’s game with one goal in his last nine games, and Artem Anisimov hadn’t scored in six.

Marian Hossa had 16 goals in his first 31 games, but hasn't scored since. (AP Photo)

“[Hossa] came up with a big game last game, production wise,” Joel Quenneville said before Friday’s game in Boston. “It doesn’t always have to be shot in the net. His line had a big night. I think a couple of guys coming off injuries, their production hasn’t gotten to that level where they were prior to that, but that’s part of the season. That consistency is what we’re looking for.”

Hossa has spent the past several seasons on the top line with Toews, but was bumped down to the third line with Hinostroza and Kero as Quenneville sought balance in the lineup. One game is an extremely small sample size, but the two rookies and the veteran looked dangerous from the first shift. Hinostroza and Kero each had two goals.

“Those guys are great skaters, they’ve been playing [in the NHL] for a while and they show us great things,” Hossa said. “They’re getting more comfortable, it seems they’re having more and more chances. I like how the line looked the other day, and that’s a good sign.”

When asked if he was 100 percent since returning from an upper-body injury on Jan. 5, Hossa said, “I’m pretty good, yeah.” And he’s been around long enough to know not to sweat a couple weeks without a goal.

“You just try to contribute a different way, whether it’s passing or playing on both sides [of the puck],” Hossa said. “You help the team to win hockey games. That’s what it’s all about.”

Kruger update

Marcus Kruger’s original timetable for his hand injury had him coming back either Friday in Boston or Sunday at home against Vancouver. It’s taken a little longer than expected, but Quenneville was optimistic that Kruger could join the team in practice and in a game sometime next week.

“I don’t think he’s too far away,” Quenneville said. “We’ll get him in before the All-Star break.”

Quality time

Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza have been playing together since they were kids, and their fathers have been on plenty of road trips together. So having all of them together on the road again this week during the dads trip has been particularly rewarding.

“It’s been good, it’s been fun,” Hartman said. “It’s nice to have him on the road. Usually he was paying for the road trips when we were young. All the expenses were on him and dinner and all that stuff. It’s nice to take him out to dinner.”

Said Hinostroza: “It’s really cool. Our dads, they were talking about it, laughing about it going back to when we were 12 going on road trips. It’s cool to be [like] in the old days and rooming with our dads.”

Roster report

Quenneville replaced Andrew Desjardins with Jordin Tootoo on the fourth line, not because of Desjardins’ play (the line was quite effective against Colorado) but because he tried to get everyone involved with the players’ fathers on the road trip. Only Michal Rozsival, who brought his son on the trip, didn’t get in either game.

