Marian Hossa’s on-ice production, example will be tough to replace

For at least the last two seasons, Joel Quenneville has watched as the equipment designed to keep Marian Hossa safe and pain-free did just the opposite. “Constant pain and constant annoyance,” is how Quenneville put Hossa’s skin disorder that has forced him out of hockey for at least a season, and probably for good.

It’s why Hossa got more days off than other players, because any day he didn’t have to put on his equipment was a good day. It’s why Hossa’s pregame routine took longer than other players. It’s why the athletic trainers and equipment staff tried everything they could think of to ease Hossa’s suffering.

“I’d like to give you a number on how many different things that he would try to do to alleviate what he was trying to deal with,” Quenneville said. “I’m sure the number was staggering, because it was a constant thing.”

Much of the discussion in the wake of Hossa’s stunning decision has been on the ramifications on the Blackhawks’ salary-cap situation. But for Quenneville, who adored and respected Hossa like perhaps no other player, the on-ice impact is immense. After all, 525-goal future Hall of Famers who play near-flawless defense don’t come around very often. Quenneville said that despite Hossa’s daily struggles with the condition, he was hoping it “wouldn’t come to this, where all of a sudden it’s real.”

Marian Hossa takes a selfie during the Blackhawks Stanley Cup rally at Soldier Field on June 18, 2015. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

“You lose a class person and a class player, as well,” Quenneville said. “You lose 17 minutes of playing the right way. … He was one of those players that you really have an appreciation for as a coach. He does a lot of things that can help your team grow and play the right way. He did it for so long for us. We were very fortunate. Got a little spoiled with him over the years.”

Hossa was signed after the Hawks’ surprising run to the Western Conference final in 2009, the missing piece to a young, burgeoning championship squad. Hossa lost in the Stanley Cup Final the previous two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings, and joined the rising Hawks, mercenary-style. He was immediately rewarded with a Stanley Cup on the third try, and went on to win two more.

Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman attributed much of that success to Hossa, the man who put the Hawks over the top.

“Marian is probably the biggest reason that the culture here changed,” Bowman said. “When he came here, we had a lot of young players. You think back to that 2009 season, Toews and Kane and Seabrook and Keith, they were all young guys sort of trying to learn their way in the NHL. Here we have Marian come in, and hands every situation with the perfect amount of humility and class. He was a great role model for our payers. Off the ice, he helped establish a tradition and a culture here that’s going to live on for decades and decades.”

It’s worth noting that both Bowman and Quenneville referred to Hossa in the past tense throughout Thursday’s news conference. Bowman said he had no idea if Hossa would ever play again, that it would be up to Hossa himself, but it seems highly unlikely at this point.

Bowman said Hossa’s on-ice impact will last, thanks to the way the Hawks’ younger players emulate him and his aggressive back-checking. But actually replacing him on the roster will be far more difficult than simply navigating the salary cap.

“I don’t think you replace Hoss, because he’s a special player,” Quenneville said. “A player coming in has to be his own type of player. … Everybody’s got a different style, so we don’t wan tot say we’re going to go look for a Marian Hossa. We were very fortunate the way we did acquire him and how he played when we did have him. It’s tough to say, but I don’t think you’re going to find him, unfortunately.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus